PennDOT announces Guiderail Upgrades in Butler, Clarion and Jefferson Counties

Indiana, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing that guiderail end treatments on Interstates 80 and 79 (I-80) (I-79) will begin to be upgraded on March 14.

Work will begin March 14 on I-79 Northbound and Southbound between Exit 76-Cranberry and Exit 87-Zelienople. On March 15, work will begin on I-80 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 86-Reynoldsville in Jefferson County and Exit 42-Emlenton, Clarion County. Green Acres Contracting or Scottdale, PA will be completing the $2.8 million project.

Motorists can expect daytime lane closures.

As construction projects are underway in the region, the traveling public can anticipate seeing many work zones and are urged to keep in mind their safety and the safety of highway workers. When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers and avoid all distractions. In high traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and are to take turns merging into the open lane.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at

www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###