Hemodialysis Equipment Market Size [2022- 2025] worth USD 16,321.6 Million | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.5%

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising prevalence of renal and chronic kidney disease is a key factor driving the global hemodialysis equipment market , says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Hemodialysis Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product (Hemodialysis Machines, Hemodialysis Consumables), By End User (Dialysis Centers & Hospitals, Home Healthcare) and Regional Forecast, 2018 – 2025.” The global hemodialysis equipment market was valued at USD 11,471.6 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 16,321.6 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5%.

According to the report, the global hemodialysis equipment market on the basis of geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global hemodialysis equipment market during the forecast owing to the rising cases of end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease. In addition, North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the developed infrastructure in the region.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2028 to 2025 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.5% 2025 Value Projection USD 16,321.6 Million Base Year 2017 Market Size in 2017 USD 11,471.6 Million Historical Data for 2014 to 2016 No. of Pages 116 Segments covered Types, end-Users and Geography Growth Drivers Exponentially Growing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease is Expected to Drive the Hemodialysis Equipment Market Fresenius Medical Care and Baxter International Inc. to Account for the Significant Market Share in Terms of Revenue High Prevalence of End Stage Renal Disease Coupled with Increasing Adoption of Hemodialysis Equipment

Quanta Launches a Personalized Hemodialysis machine to Ease Patient’s Life

The hemodialysis equipment market share is set to increase as hemodialysis helps in the effective treatment of kidney diseases. Rapid technological advancements in the healthcare sector are driving the hemodialysis equipment market growth. Earlier the hemodialysis equipment was difficult to use, but now with technological upliftment, hemodialysis machines have become more flexible, user-friendly, and reliable. Introduction of a new-generation machine called home hemodialysis equipment is clean and easier to set at home.

These machines offer better and comfortable patient experience. For instance, NxStage Medical’s NxStage-System One dialysis machine is simple to use and easy to set up. Furthermore, it is easy to transport as patients can take it along anywhere they go. Quanta launched a personalized home hemodialysis equipment called SC+ in 2017. This machine can be used in clinics as well as homes with improved ergonomics.

Rising Prevalence Of End-Stage Renal Disease Will Boost Growth

The rising prevalence of end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease will boost the hemodialysis equipment market revenue during the forecast period. The increasing demand for hemodialysis due to its effective treatment option for chronic kidney disease will further augment the growth of the global hemodialysis equipment market. For instance, according to a survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, an estimated 30 million people in the U.S. were suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Furthermore, rising technological advancements in hemodialysis equipment is expected to enable growth of the global hemodialysis equipment market. For instance, Fresenius Medical Care launched an advanced hemodialysis machine, 4008A for the India market. The newly launched machine is equipped with new blood filtration technology and available at comparatively lower costs.

Increasing Adoption Of Hemodialysis Equipment Will Propel Growth In Asia Pacific

The global hemodialysis equipment market in Asia Pacific was valued at USD 4,301.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the prevalence of end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. The large patient pool and developing infrastructure will further accelerate growth of the hemodialysis equipment market in Asia Pacific. North America held a significant share in the hemodialysis equipment market owing to highly developed infrastructure as well as favorable reimbursement policies. Rising awareness about the benefits of hemodialysis and availability of hemodialysis equipment in Europe is expected to offer substantial growth opportunities for the hemodialysis equipment market in Europe. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America also held a considerable share in the global hemodialysis equipment market and are expected to grow considerably during the forecast period.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter International Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

NIPRO CORPORATION

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

JMS Co., Ltd.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Global Prevalence of CKD (2016) Global Prevalence of treated End-stage Renal Disease (2016) Estimated Number of Patients on HD vs PD (2017) Overview of Major Dialysis Services Providers (2017) Number of Nephrologists (2016)- Key Countries

Global Hemodialysis Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Hemodialysis Machines In-Center Hemodialysis Machines Home Based Hemodialysis Machines Hemodialysis Consumables Dialyzers Dialysate Access Products Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dialysis Centers & Hospitals Home Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Hemodialysis Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Hemodialysis Machines In-Center Hemodialysis Machines Home Based Hemodialysis Machines Hemodialysis Consumables Dialyzers Dialysate Access Products Others Market Analysis – By End User Dialysis Centers & Hospitals Home Healthcare Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Hemodialysis Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Hemodialysis Machines In-Center Hemodialysis Machines Home Based Hemodialysis Machines Hemodialysis Consumables Dialyzers Dialysate Access Products Others Market Analysis – By End User Dialysis Centers & Hospitals Home Healthcare Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



TOC Continued…….

