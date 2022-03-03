Submit Release
Global Allergy Diagnostics Market valued at $4.9 billion (2021) is set to witness a healthy growth rate of 11%

BRUSSELS, Belgium, March 03, 2022

Summary:

Medi-Tech Insights: Growing cases of allergic diseases (asthma, allergic rhinitis, atopic dermatitis, food allergy), rising environmental pollution levels, high volume consumption of processed food beverages, advent of mHealth in allergy diagnosis & care and growing awareness about allergic diseases are the key factors driving the growth of Allergy Diagnostics Market.

Description:

The prevalence of allergic diseases globally has continued to grow in the industrialized world for more than 50 years. Allergies are the 6th leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. and each year more than 50 million Americans experience various types of allergies. Continuously rising cases of allergic diseases and other related medical conditions has fueled the allergy diagnostics market.

Growing Prominence of mHealth in Allergy Diagnosis & Allergy Care

The widespread availability of technology-based interventions such as mobile health in the clinical setting has enabled patients to play an active role in their medical care. Mobile health (mHealth) utilizes mobile communication devices such as computers, tablets, smartphones to improve patient education & self-management of diseases, help in remote surveillance of patient’s health, flow of data and information and disease management from first diagnosis to an optimized treatment.

Advent of patient-facing mHealth technologies (such as apps) is expected to favorably impact clinical, economic and process outcomes. Features such as medication reminders, educational content, games-based self-management, symptom diaries, electronic sensors, patient self-tracking dashboards, voice recognition, wearable technology, pollen sensors, and virtual reality offered by apps not only improves patient knowledge but also improves medication adherence, asthma and allergic conditions control, quality of life and results in fewer unscheduled office visits.

High Volume Consumption of Processed Food and Beverages Set to Spur the Food Allergen Testing Market

The food allergen testing industry has garnered considerable traction globally because of high daily consumption of processed food and beverages. Allergens are a significant cause for concern in the global food processing industry. The market is anticipated to witness considerable momentum in the upcoming years due to growth of the dairy, processed food, confectionary segments. Allergen detection tests are a key feature of allergen management systems in food processing plants and are executed at nearly every step of the process.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Allergy Diagnostics market is marked by presence of both established players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, bioMérieux SA and innovative firms such as Romer Labs Division Holding, NEOGEN Corporation, Astra Biotech GmbH, Erba Group (UK), and others.

Explore Detailed Insights on Allergy Diagnostics Market @ https://meditechinsights.com/allergy-diagnostics-market/

About Us:

Medi-Tech Insights is a healthcare-focused business research & insights firm. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies, blue-chip investors & hyper-growth start-ups. We have successfully completed 100+ projects in the areas of market assessments, due diligence, competitive intelligence, market sizing and forecasting, pricing analysis & go-to-market strategy.

Contact Us:

Ruta Halde,
Medi-Tech Insights
+32 498 86 80 79
info@meditechinsights.com


