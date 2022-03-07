ICONS Partners with Versasec to Strengthen Cybersecurity in India
The Versasec ICONS partnership combats cyber threat rising numbers in India with strong Identity Access Management solutions.STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec, a leader in credentials management systems (CMS), announces a new strategic partnership with India distributor ICONS - a technology marketing and distribution company, to combat cyber threats rising numbers in India. ICONS, whose technology portfolio already includes Two-Factor and Multi-Factor Authentication, will now include Versasec’s award winning credential management system vSEC:CMS.
The clients and partners of ICONS can now easily and efficiently deploy and administer enterprise PKI credentials found in security keys with Versasec’s credential management system vSEC:CMS. Versasec’s new approach for managing physical and virtual credentials allows organizations to take advantage of powerful applications that require the highest level of security. “The IAM solution from Versasec using PKI is both robust and versatile, we look forward to offering the same to our clients and partners. I am also looking forward to the addition of FIDO based authentication tools,” stated Mittul Nagpal, Partner at ICONS.
In the last two years, India’s cybersecurity services and product combined revenue reported a 40 percent increase, acknowledged the the Data Security Council of India. On the other hand, in ransomware attacks, the country ranks second. The council sees opportunities for the tech industry to build stronger solutions. William Houry, Vice President of Sales at Versasec, who oversees worldwide partners and clients acknowledged, “ICONS has been a key player for several years in the adoption of strong authentication solutions using secure tokens in India. We are pleased to partner with ICONS and work together for a more secure end-to-end solution for Indian customers”.
About ICONS
ICONS is a leading technology marketing and distribution company located in India. They have been delivering world-class products and services for over two decades. As a Value-Added Distributor, they work with niche and latest technologies, a network of resellers and system integrators to bring solutions to the end users.
It has a presence in Government (listed vendor on GeM), Enterprise, Defense and MNC. For Cyber Security solutions, representing all the large OEM’s for Hardware tokens and Security keys for India. ICONS’ customers are major players in several market segments and we are the main distribution partners of some of the world's best-selling brands of leading companies such as Nuance Dragon, ioSafe, iStorage, Yubico, Ensurity, AuthenTrend, Feitian, Power PDF, OmniPage, PaperPort, Philips, Andrea, and Asus.
About Versasec
Versasec empowers companies and organizations by providing state of the art, highly secure user identity management through flagship product credential management system vSEC:CMS. Its two-factor authentication and PKI capabilities lets companies of all sizes take advantage of powerful applications that require and demand the highest level of security, for fine-grained access control, traceability, audit and non-repudiation. Software developed by Versasec is available for on-prem, private clouds and as a managed service (SaaS).
The leader in CMS has offices in Sweden, USA, Germany, France, UAE, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Egypt. It is headquartered in Stockholm. Its customers enjoy first-class support, maintenance, and training. In addition to a variety of government agencies around the globe, Versasec’s customers include HSBC, IMF, eBay, Northrop Grumman, EDAG, Hornbach, Raiffeisen Bank, SPGroup, Sunrise Regional Health, Banque Du Liban, Swiss Mobiliar, Cleveland Clinic, SERCO, KNPC and Sandia National Labs.
Versasec's products and services are available worldwide through an extensive reseller network and via the Versasec website: versasec.com. Follow Versasec on LinkedIn (@versasec), Twitter (@versasec), and Facebook (@versasec).
