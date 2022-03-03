Submit Release
11th Congress of Association of Senates, Shoora and Equivalent Councils in Africa and Arab World Kicks off in Rabat

MOROCCO, March 3 - The 11th Congress of the Association of Senates, Shoora and Equivalent Councils in Africa and the Arab World, organized by the House of Advisors under the patronage of HM King Mohammed VI, kicked off Thursday in Rabat.

The congress aims mainly to establish the basis for cooperation between participating states and to discuss a range of issues and topics of great importance to African and Arab countries.

Morocco holds the presidency of the Association, in the person of speaker of the House of Advisors, Naama Mayara.

In addition to the speeches of the participating delegations, the agenda of the event includes the presentation of the report of the General Secretariat, which will present the assessment of the activities of the Association during the period since the 10th Congress and the prospects of work, as well as the formation of the three commissions, namely the Finance Commission, the Program Commission and the Final Communiqué Commission.

The congress will deal with two main themes, namely "cooperation and Afro-Arab solidarity as a basis for urban upgrading and development in the context of the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic" and "youth and women at the center of development policies and sustainable investments".

MAP 03 March 2022

