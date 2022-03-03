Family Medicine & Holistic Care Clinic Recognized With Standard Process Diamond Carrot Award

DOCS Outside the Box!, a primary, urgent, and holistic care medical facility, announced that it has been awarded the Diamond Carrot Award by Standard Process.

DOCS Outside the Box!, a primary, urgent, and holistic care medical facility, announced today that it has been awarded the Diamond Carrot Award by Standard Process. The award recognizes providers who have made a significant impact on the health and quality of the life of their patients. This is the first year of the Diamond Award with Docs Outside the Box! being the only recipient.

DOCs Outside the Box! has grown significantly over the last 2 years. In that time their revenue has more than doubled and the number of active patients has increased by more than that. The growth has been paired with significant media attention and numerous awards. The community has recognized DOCS Outside the Box! approach to medicine as innovative and Unique. They are one of a few clinics in the country that enthusiastically combine western medicine with holistic and natural methodologies.

During the Coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic, DOCS Outside the Box! continued to see patients and worked to develop care plans for those effected by the virus. The clinic has provided care for over 2000 individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID or suffer from long term COVID related symptoms.

DOCS Outside the Box! is actively working on establishing new locations in the South Tampa and Wesley Chapel / Lutz areas.

“Standard Process has been a great partner in our mission to empower patients to make their own medical decisions,” said Lana Garner, DOM of DOCS Outside the Box! “They provide high quality supplements that we are proud to recommend to our patients.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.

About Standard Process Inc.

Standard Process is a family-owned, third-generation company that has been a leader in making whole food-based supplements since 1929. From the company’s certified organic farm at its Palmyra, Wisconsin headquarters; to the Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina; Standard Process is committed to clinical science that advances health and changes lives though whole food-based nutrition. Using regenerative farming practices and advanced manufacturing technologies designed to protect the vital nutrients found in each ingredient, Standard Process produces more than 300 high-quality supplements in its certified organic manufacturing facility.