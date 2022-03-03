March is National Nutrition Month®: Time to Celebrate a World of Flavor

Mar 3, 2022

By: Krystal Register, MS, RDN, LDN, Senior Director, Health & Well-being, FMI

National Nutrition Month® is an annual campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (the Academy), which happens to be the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. Each year the Academy choses a different theme for the month with the overarching goal of achieving its vision of, “a world where all people thrive through the transformative power of food and nutrition.”

The theme for 2022 is Celebrate a World of Flavors! Celebrating flavors from cultures around the world is an inspirational way to encourage overall health and well-being through food and appreciate diversity as we gather around the table. By embracing our individual nutrition needs, personal goals, unique backgrounds and tastes, this year’s theme provides an encouraging springboard to enjoy family meals as a healthy habit that celebrates heritage and includes new foods and flavors.

The Academy has provided a plan for the month to help consumers Celebrate a World of Flavor and make informed choices to enjoy food and build healthful eating habits. You can encourage shoppers to take part each week:

Week One: Eat a variety of nutritious foods by including nutrient-rich foods and beverages that align with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and learn how to make the best use of Nutrition Facts labels. Strive to incorporate your favorite cultural foods and traditions.

Week Two: Find a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) who specializes in your unique needs to help personalize nutrition guidance to meet your health goals. Ask your doctor for a referral, and Find a Nutrition Expert.

Week Three: Plan your meals and snacks by choosing healthful recipes and credible tips from RDNs. Use a grocery list to shop for nutrient-rich foods and beverages. Check to see if your supermarket provides nutrition resources and practical information from registered dietitians. So many now have RDNs connecting with consumers online, in-store and in the media (visit your supermarket website).

Week Four: Create delicious, nutritious family meals at home by exploring a bit to fine-tune your cooking and meal prep skills to include food safety practices in your own home kitchen. Try new flavors and foods from around the world.

Week Five: Put it all together:

Eat a variety of foods that work for you and celebrate your heritage.

Rely on the guidance of Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDNs).

Plan your meals and snacks with tips and inspiration from your grocery store and RDNs.

Create delicious, nutritious family meals at home.

Bottomline, help shoppers celebrate the perfect combination of nutritious foods, expert advice and tastes from around the world this month as we all gather around the table with friends and family. Happy National Nutrition Month® and learn more about the Family Meals Movement!