Major Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Strategies That You Should Know About

Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market by Product Type and Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every New Year’s morning, people decide to manage their weight and get their bodies into shape. They plan their workouts, diets, buy exercise machines, but within a fortnight, they fail to continue their routine. The common mistake: drastically changing routine and introducing heavy exercise to the body.

One of the best ways to get the body in shape and reach the weight goal is to change diet slowly and follow a few strategies to keep the routine going.

There is an overwhelming number of diets available on the internet, which attract people with their “before and after” pictures of diet followers. However, not all are sustainable, suitable, and effective. Some diets focus on reducing appetite to minimize food intake, which in turn restricts the intake of calories, fat, and carbohydrates and some offer benefits that go beyond weight loss. Here are some of the best diets and weight loss management strategies:

Weight management strategies:

Before we dive into a weight loss diet, one must know how to maintain the set routine. The lack of consistency is the common denominator of failed weight-loss strategies.

Look beyond the scale

Instead of keeping a score of weight and aiming for an ideal number, aim to lose clothing size or measure the losses around your hip, arms, thighs, and waist. The stress put on reducing the number on the scale can distract you from the goal. On the other hand, if you must keep track of your weight, aim for around 1 – 2 pounds of weight loss per week. The drastic weight loss of around 5 – 10% of the total body weight can negatively affect the body and lead to chronic diseases. Moreover, such unrealistic goals will not offer a sense of motivation after the first few days.

Track your intake

Writing down what and how much you eat is an effective method for weight loss. It not only raises awareness about your habits, but also helps you decide which kind of diet plan is right for you. Every bit, every sip counts, and track your patterns and eating habits. Furthermore, keep count of calories. Make sure to not go lower than 1.200 calories a day.

Best diet plans to help you achieve your set goal:

Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is about keeping a cycle of periods of eating and fasting. There are multiple forms of intermittent fasting. Some involve the 16/8 method and others involved the 5:2 method.

The 16/8 method requires you to limit your calorie intake to 8 hours per day. The 5:2 method restricts daily intake of calorie to 500 – 600 calories twice per week. Fasting restricts the time you have to eat, which is the quickest way to reduce weight gain but you have to compensate by eating healthy and the right amount of food. However, those who are sensitive to drops in blood sugar levels such as people with diabetes, low weight, or breastfeeding women should talk to their physicians before opting for this diet.

Following plant-based diet

Adopting veganism can work wonders for reducing weight as it restricts the intake of animal produces such as meat, fish, and poultry. Moreover, plant-based diets offer flexibility and variety in foods. Some believe in following a strict vegan diet that eliminates all animal-derived products including gelatin, whey, dairy, casein. A plant-based diet encourages eating vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains that help keep intake of proteins and carbohydrates in a moderate amount.

Low carb diet

Low carb diets are the most popular diets for weight loss. These diets include the keto diet, Atkins diet, high-and fat diet. Some of these diets help reduce carb intake more drastically than others. Many studies suggest that low-carb diets can be more effective to lose weight than low-fat diets.

According to Allied Market Research, the global weight loss and weight management diet market are expected to reach $295.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2027. The rise in the obese population due to unhealthy lifestyles, favourable government initiatives, and awareness campaigns, and a rise in disposable income drive the market growth. These factors have gained people’s attention toward adopting a strict diet plan and getting their bodies into shape. However, any drastic changes must be under the supervision or as per instructions of a dietician.

