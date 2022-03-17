RQM+ Appoints Life Science Executive Margaret Keegan as New CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- RQM+, the world’s leading provider of regulatory, clinical and quality solutions to the MedTech industry, today announced the appointment of Margaret Keegan as CEO. Keegan succeeds co-founder Maria Fagan, who is retiring and will join the board of directors as vice chair.
Keegan brings three decades of experience with executive roles at the largest life sciences service providers in the world, including PPD, IQVIA and, most recently, PRA Health Sciences where she was chief operating officer.
“It’s an incredibly exciting time to lead RQM+,” said Keegan. “By using innovative models that integrate best practices from across the life sciences spectrum, we have a tremendous opportunity to help our MedTech customers bring their products to market faster and keep them there. I look forward to applying my clinical and pharma experience to help RQM+ create solutions that leverage technology, expert knowledge and data insights. I am committed to continuing to make RQM+ the partner of choice for our customers and the destination of choice for world-leading MedTech talent. With our unrivaled collective knowledge and deep expertise, we help manufacturers overcome their unique challenges to ensure that patients continue to receive high-quality, life-improving treatments.”
Margaret recently served as the chair of CDISC, the global authority defining clinical data and interoperability standards for life sciences and healthcare, and continues to serve on its board.
Prior to RQM+, she served as chief operating officer of PRA Health Sciences (now ICON), one of the world’s largest public contract research organizations and pioneer of digital models in research. Prior to PRA Health Sciences, Keegan served as president of clinical development for IQVIA, the world’s largest healthcare data science company, where she was accountable for the delivery and growth of the clinical development business. At IQVIA, she also served as president of data safety, regulatory, biostatistics and data management. She is a mathematician and holds a bachelor’s degree in pure and applied mathematics from the University of Strathclyde and is also a chartered statistician.
About RQM+
RQM+ is the world’s leading provider of regulatory, clinical and quality solutions to the MedTech industry. We deliver transformative solutions to customers by providing unrivaled collective knowledge and expertise, fueled by our passion for customer success. Our experts are collaborative, laser-focused on customer needs, and committed to delivering high-value solutions for both medical devices and diagnostics that exceed expectations. For more information, visit rqmplus.com.
