Respiratory Care Device Market worth USD 60.29 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.44%- Fatpos Global

Respiratory Care Device Market to surpass USD 60.29 billion by 2030 from USD 22.34 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 10.44% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Respiratory Care Device market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2030 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 60.29 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 10.44% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the market is estimated to proliferate owing to an unexpected increase in demand for respiratory care devices during COVID 19 Pandemic. Apart from that the high prevalence of respiratory illnesses, the global aging population, the high prevalence of smoking, rising urbanization and pollution levels, the rising incidence of preterm births, and lifestyle changes are all contributing to the market's rise.

“Demand for respiratory treatment is directly driven by infectious respiratory illnesses. The most recent and serious of these illnesses is COVID-19, which has led in a rise in demand for personal protective equipment and ventilators, among other things. Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, there has been an increase in demand for ventilators, prompting government and industry assistance to speed up production. As a consequence of the increased focus on respiratory treatment in the context of an outbreak, the market is projected to grow at a strong rate.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Respiratory Care Device Market: Key players

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• ResMed

• Medtronic

• Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited

• BD (U.S.)

• Chart Industries, Inc.

• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• Hamilton Medical

• Teleflex Incorporated

• 3M

Medical equipment used for the diagnosis, management, care, control, treatment, and assessment of patients with cardiopulmonary disorders is referred to as a respiratory care device. These are used to treat degenerative lung disorders such as asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and other chronic and acute respiratory illnesses. Furthermore, monitoring equipment are critical for keeping track on the health of individuals with respiratory diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 235 million people will suffer from asthma by 2020. This denotes the necessity for asthmatic patients to get respiratory treatment.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Respiratory Care Device market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2020-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Product into Therapeutic devices, Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Devices, Consumables, and accessories. By End-User into Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory care centers, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

By Product

• Therapeutic Devices

• Monitoring Devices

• Diagnostic Devices

• Consumables and Accessories

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Home Care Settings

• Ambulatory Care Centers

