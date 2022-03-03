Specialty Chemicals Market to Touch $882.6 Billion by 2021-2028 | Specialty Chemicals Industry CAGR of 4.7%

Key players covered in specialty chemicals market report are Albemarle Corporation (US), Huntsman International LLC (US), LANXESS AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Solvay AG (Belgium), The Lubrizol Corporation(US), Croda International Plc (UK), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, The global specialty chemicals market size is projected to reach USD 882.6 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The market’s value stood at USD 627.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit USD 641.2 billion in 2021.

However, the market growth slumped by 2.8% in 2020 owing to the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. With transportation and travel activities heavily restricted to contain the coronavirus, chemical companies and suppliers faced huge inventory shortages, triggering a precipitous drop in sales and revenues. On the flip side, the integral role played by chemical companies in the battle against COVID-19 will prove crucial in the post-pandemic period for them.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Specialty Chemicals Market Report



The Lubrizol Corporation(US)

Croda International Plc (UK)

Kemira Oyj (Finland)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Albemarle Corporation (US)

Huntsman International LLC (US)

LANXESS AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Solvay AG (Belgium)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/specialty-chemicals-market-105517

Solvay Launches New Line of High-Performance PPA Compounds

Specialty chemicals giant Solvay released Amodel Supreme PPA, its new suite of high-performance PPA (polyphthalamide) compounds in April 2021. Formulated to serve complex e-mobility and metal replacement applications, Amodel Supreme promises to deliver superior performance for systems that demand exceptional electrical, mechanical, and thermal properties. With its outstanding features, the application range of this product covers components for telecommunication equipment, electric & electronic devices, housings for high-temperature electrical connectors, and electrically powered units for battery-based motors. The launch of this breakthrough polymer-based family of compounds will enable Solvay to deepen its footprint in the chemical industry.

Mounting Concerns over Food Security Worldwide to Benefit the Agrochemicals Segment

On the basis of type, the market has been divided into agrochemicals, dyes & pigments (which held a market share of 22.5% in 2020), construction chemicals, specialty polymers, textile chemicals, base ingredients, surfactants, functional ingredients, water treatment, and others. Among these, the agrochemicals segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the skyrocketing demand for specialty chemicals in the agriculture industry to boost farm yield.

The underlying cause for this is the intensifying concerns surrounding food security in many parts of the world, driven by increasing populations and depleting resources. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), food production will need to be increased by 70% between 2005 and 2050 to feed the global population, which is projected to surpass 9 billion over the next three decades. Agrochemicals are set to play a significant role in enabling governments and international organizations to meet the productivity requirements in the farming sector.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/specialty-chemicals-market-105517

Robust Chemical Manufacturing Infrastructure in China to Invigorate the Asia Pacific Market

The manufacturing power of China is foreseen to aid the dominance of Asia Pacific in the specialty chemicals market share during the forecast period. The exceptional manufacturing capabilities of China are bolstered by the abundant availability of raw materials in the country and the existence of cheap labor. The Asia Pacific market size was USD 291.2 billion in 2020.

Being one of the largest consumers of this type of chemicals such as biocides, synthetic lubricants, and corrosion inhibitors, North America is well poised to establish a commanding hold on this market in the forthcoming years.

In the Middle East, the enormous demand for oilfield chemicals will be the prime driving force for the regional market.

Acquisition Activities to be the Predominant Expansion Strategies for Key Players

The widening applicability of specialty chemicals is encouraging companies to rapidly expand their market presence. In pursuit of this goal, key players are making strategic acquisitions of other competitors, smaller entities, and financially weaker organizations. Such acquisitions are empowering players to gain an immovable and enviable position in the market, whilst diversifying their portfolios and strengthening their operations in emerging economies.

Industry Development

January 2021: Huntsman Corporation successfully completed the takeover of Gabriel Performance Products, an Ohio-based manufacturer of epoxy curing agents and specialty additives, for USD 250 million from Audax Private Equity.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/specialty-chemicals-market-105517

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Market Trends Key Developments Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario PORTER’s Five Forces Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis Supply Chain Challenges Steps Taken by Companies to overcome COVID-19 impact Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Specialty Chemicals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Type, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type (Volume and Value) Agrochemicals Dyes and pigments Construction chemicals Specialty polymers Textile chemicals Base ingredients Surfactants Functional ingredients Water treatment Others



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/specialty-chemicals-market-105517

Read Related Insights:

Surfactants Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Anionic, Nonionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), By Application (Home Care, Personal Care, Textile, Food & Beverages, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Plastics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Dyes and Pigments Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dyes, {Reactive, Disperse, Vat, Acid, and Others}, and Pigment {Inorganic, and Organic}), By End-use Industry (Textiles, Leather, Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Textile Chemicals Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colorant & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, De-sizing Agents and Others), By Application (Apparel, Home Furnishing and Technical Textiles) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: