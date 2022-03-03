Tattoo Market Size and Research by 2022-2029 | Tattoo Industry Opportunities, Revenue, Growth, and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in tattoo market are WorldWide Tattoo Supply, ELEMENT TATTOO SUPPLY, Joker Tattoo Supply, Tommy’s Supplies LLC., MT. DERM GmbH, Dragonhawk Tattoo Supply, Bishop Tattoo Supply, FK Irons Inc., TATTOO GIZMO, Solong Tattoo, Ink Machines, Yuelong Tattoo Supply Co. Ltd., etc., and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tattoo market size is expected to witness strong growth during the foreseeable period. The evolving fashion sense and the popularity of printed healthcare accessories can boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report, titled, "Tattoo Market, 2022-2029."

Tattoos are fashion symbols used by people to represent their culture or living standards. Changing consumer lifestyles and evolving fashion sense are the major factors that can boost its demand. The adoption of inks, needles, ink injecting machinery, and tools & equipment can enhance the product’s demand. Rotary and coil-based machinery are utilized by trainers to design the skin. The rising popularity of 3D printed digital fashion accessories among consumers can enhance the demand for the product. They are extremely stylish and attractive, which, in turn, is set to bolster its adoption.

Manufacturers are offering a variety of digital wearable fashion accessories to their consumers to track motion fitness data points and exercise. For example, Carnegie Mellon researchers developed an ultra-thin-shaped electronic tattoo to monitor movement sensitivity & body motion. Therefore, these innovations and features can propel the growth of the industry during the upcoming years.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/tattoo-market-104434

Impact of COVID-19

Rising Demand for Smart Printed Accessories from the Healthcare Sector to Foster Growth

Apart from being fashion statements, it is also used as a healthcare device. It is used to monitor fitness tracking, heart rate, blood sugar, and other health parameters. The evolving consumer preferences and adoption of advanced healthcare systems can enhance its demand. It can curb diabetes and help consumers live a healthy lifestyle. However, the lack of chipsets and raw materials is expected to negatively affect the supply chain.

Segments

By type, the market is segmented into permanent and temporary tattoos. As per category, it is classified into medical, natural and cosmetic tattoo. Based on application, it is divided into the mouth, corneal, skin tattoo, and others. On the basis of end-user, it is bifurcated into women and men. Geographically, it is clubbed into Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights of the Report

This report provides an analysis of the recent market trends and the top segments.

It comprehensively studies the impact of COVID-19 and the driving and restraining factors.

Examines the regional developments and strategies devised by prominent companies operating in the market.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Preference for Stylish Designs to Bolster Market Growth

The demand for tattoos is increasing rapidly due to the rising consumer preference for stylish and fashionable hand printed designs globally. The adoption of several machinery and equipment for crafting intricate designs on the body can increase its adoption. It is used extensively in the fashion and entertainment industry because of its visual appeal on the skin. The exposure to digital fashion magazines, blogs, videos, and others can bolster product demand.

As per the European Society of Tattoo and Pigment (ESTP), the number of booths in Chicago reached 490 among which 800 are professional booths. Further, the exposure to various attractive designs on social media platforms and the presence of several artists digitally can influence people's choice to adopt stylistically. The emergence of several software solutions, such as Gravit Designer, Xara Designer Pro X, Affinity Designer, and others can increase the tattoo’s adoption. These factors can drive the tattoo market growth. However, the prevalence of skin diseases because of the permanent ink injection process can hamper market growth.

Regional Insights

Increasing Millennial Population to Boost Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate in terms of the tattoo market share due to the rising millennial population. The evolving fashion sense, increasing spending capacity and preference for costly and stylish products can boost its adoption. As per the World Economic Forum (WEF) data, the number of millennials in the U.S. reached 72.1 million in 2019. Further, the rising popularity of tattoos and changing fashion preferences can boost market growth.

In Asia Pacific, the import of beauty products and equipment in India and Indonesia can boost the product's sales. As per the Central Statistics Agency Government of Indonesia (BPS), the import of beauty equipment and products in Indonesia touched USD 226.7 million in 2017. Additionally, the increasing fashion and beauty infrastructure can boost the adoption of fashion equipment, which, in turn, can propel market growth.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/tattoo-market-104434

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies to Launch Innovative Products to Enhance Brand Image

Prominent players operating in the market are launching innovative products to improve their brand image. For example, Classic Ink USA LLC., announced a laser tattoo remover in September 2018. It can remove the printed ink from the body or enable designers to change design without damage to the skin. This launch can enhance its brand image considerably. Additionally, the adoption of advanced production techniques can enable manufacturers to produce high-quality digital healthcare accessories. It can also help them to improve the product's sustainability and quality. This strategy can reduce costs, improve efficiency, and boost the company's annual revenues.

Industry Development

January 2020: Cockrell School of Engineering and University of Texas (Austin) created a long-lasting, flexible, and extremely comfortable piezo-driven electronic wearable accessory. This product can monitor cardiac health data.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Tattoo Market Report

Worldwide Tattoo Supply

ELEMENT TATTOO SUPPLY

Joker Tattoo Supply

Tommy's Supplies LLC.

MT. DERM GmbH

Dragonhawk Tattoo Supply

Bishop Tattoo Supply

FK Irons Inc.

TATTOO GIZMO

Solong Tattoo

Ink Machines

Yuelong Tattoo Supply Co. Ltd.

Get your Customized Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/tattoo-market-104434

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™