Video Streaming Software Market Size Projected to Reach USD 36.72 Billion at a CAGR of 18.3%, in 2030

Video Streaming Software Market Size – USD 8.01 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.3%, Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in streaming solution

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements in the digital media industry and growing need for transcoding to deliver videos to maximum end users are driving market revenue growth

The Global Video Streaming Software Market size is expected to reach USD 36.72 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 18.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of mobile devices and internet, expanding demand for Video-on-Demand (VoD) streaming, technical improvements in the digital media business, and growing requirement for transcoding to provide videos to large number of people are expected to drive market revenue growth. Moreover, growing preference for online streaming services over traditional TV broadcasting as well as network bandwidth optimization, is expected to provide opportunities for the video streaming software industry to develop in the future years. However, growing concern of video content security and privacy may hamper video streaming software market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Presence of key firms, such as Amazon and Netflix, that provide streaming services at low costs, can be associated with the increased demand for video streaming software. Furthermore, elements allowing viewers to watch films on their own time, as well as its availability over lengthy periods of time, may account for growing popularity of VoD.

However, poor internet connection reducing quality of service is hampering market revenue growth. Internet speed plays a vital role in the quality of streaming and the quality degrades due to poor connectivity. In many developing or under-developed countries, there are remote places where internet speed is a common issue and consumers face buffering or quality issues. In case of active users who post or share videos on YouTube or Facebook as a blogger or youtuber, need fast internet speed to upload their videos on time and also to interact with their viewers. Thus, poor internet connection is expected to hamper market revenue growth of video streaming software.

Companies profiled in global video streaming software market report include IBM, Kaltura, Inc., Brightcove Inc., Panopto, Haivision, Vimeo.com, Inc., Vbrick, Plantronics, Inc., Sonic Foundry, and Akamai Technologies.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• By component, solutions segment is expected to account for a larger revenue share over the forecast period owing to benefits of video analytics, which helps in improving performance through assessment of key metrics such as startup time, bitrate, re-buffering, dropped frames, and media analytics. This indicates whether or not customers are getting a smooth viewing experience. Video analytics delivers the information needed to improve and tailor the user experience through targeted programming or new features, resulting in increased audience satisfaction and new customer acquisition.

• By deployment mode, cloud segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the desire for lower equipment costs and an increase in cloud data adaptability.

• By streaming type, video-on-demand segment is expected to account for a larger revenue share over the forecast period. Video-on-demand provides a better level of convenience and creativity as compared to live streaming. VoD ensures a higher return on investment than traditional ways of generating and distributing content. Approximately seven out of ten market participants are investing in VoD services.

• By end-use, academia and education segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. The number of internet users who consume visual content has increased drastically and is expected to grow over the forecast period, as does the use of video streaming services for educational reasons. Live educational video streaming and broadcasting have the potential to be effective engagement tools for teaching, exchanging knowledge, and delivering training programmes. Video content is becoming increasingly popular in the sphere of education.

• Video streaming software market in Europe is expected to register faster growth over the forecast period. Various broadcasters are progressively focused on providing advanced technology broadcasting formats, which is benefiting the video streaming market in Europe.

• Video streaming software market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Presence of major companies such as Microsoft and Google aid to enhance market growth by incorporating technical improvements into product portfolios. Increasing investment in research and development of advanced technologies by companies is expected to boost market growth across this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented video streaming software market based on component, streaming type, deployment mode, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• Solution

o Transcoding and Processing

o Video Management Software

o Video Distribution

o Video Analytics

o Video Security

o Others

• Service

o Professional Service

o Managed Service

Streaming Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• Live Streaming

• Video-On-Demand (VoD)

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• On-premise

• Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• Media & Entertainment

• BFSI

• Academia and Education

• Healthcare

• Government

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Advantages of Video Streaming Software Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Video Streaming Software industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Video Streaming Software market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.