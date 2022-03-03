Future Outlook on Sulfuric Acid Market by Forecast to 2019 to 2027 with In-depth Analysis of Leading Players

Sulfuric Acid Market

The molecular formula for sulfuric acid is ‘H2SO4. It is categorized as a strong mineral acid with high corrosive abilities.

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights Recently announced Global Sulfuric Acid Market Report is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key players growth. Sulfuric acid is used in the production of phosphate fertilizers such as monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, calcium dihyrogen phosphate, and others. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global demand for phosphate fertilizers in 2017 was 43.2 million tons. The FAO estimated that this demand will increase to 45.8 million tons by 2020. Thus, rising demand for phosphate fertilizers is expected to drive growth of the global sulfuric acid market.

In addition to this, Coherent Market Insights has access to a wide range of the regional and global reputed paid data bases, which helps the company to figure out the regional and Global Sulfuric Acid Market trends and dynamics. The company analyses the Sulfuric Acid Market industry from the 360 Degree Perspective. However, stringent government regulations on usage of sulfuric acid, owing to hazardous effects of the strong acidic mixture are expected to restrain growth of the global sulfuric acid market. For instance, the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH) has categorized the acid as a carcinogen. These stringent regulations are expected to hinder growth of the market over the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝟐𝟔𝟔.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐.𝟑% 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 – 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝟑𝟐𝟒.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for the sulfuric acid for various application such as chemical manufacturing, paper and pulp, fertilizers in emerging economies such as India and China. Key players are adopting various strategies such as business expansion to cater to increasing demand for sulfuric acid.

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐥𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Pyrite Ore

Elemental Sulfur

Base Metal Smelters

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐥𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Fertilizers

Pulp & Paper

Textiles

Chemical Manufacturing

Metal Processing

Automotive Battery Acid

Petroleum Refining

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐥𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬:

Single Contact Process

Wet Contact Process

Lead Chamber Process

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐥𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

PVS Chemicals, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., DowDuPont Inc., Unigel Group, Boliden Group, Ineos Enterprises Limited, Trident Chemicals, Aurubis AG, Climax Molybdenum B.V., and Amal Ltd.

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

Market Purview

Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Global Sulfuric Acid Market, By Raw Material Type, 2016 - 2027 (US$ Bn & MT)

Global Sulfuric Acid Market, By Application, 2016 - 2027 (US$ Bn & MT )

Global Sulfuric Acid Market, By Manufacturing Process, 2016 - 2027 (US$ Bn & MT )

Global Sulfuric Acid Market, By Region, 2016 - 2027 (US$ Bn & MT )

𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

What are the growth estimates for sulfuric acid market till 2027?

Which are the prominent sulfuric acid market players across the globe?

What are the key factors hampering growth of the sulfuric acid market?

What are the key factors driving growth of the sulfuric acid market?

What is the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the sulfuric acid market for next 8 years?

Which region held the largest market share in thesulfuric acid market?

