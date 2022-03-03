AjMadison Announces Its Community Fridge Initiative to Support Community Refrigerator Projects in The Continental USA
AjMadison, the industry’s foremost appliance authority, is addressing two critical issues this spring as Earth Day 2022 arrives on April 22. The first concern is sustainability, addressing the importance of recycling, keeping viable, scratch-and-dent refrigerators out of landfills and the second is food insecurity in the United States. AjMadison is announcing that the company will donate and deliver 100 refrigerators, supporting grassroots efforts to provide community fridges around the country. This is a year-long initiative. AjMadison is looking for support spreading the word through the company’s vendor and influencer partnerships, as well as asking the public to share the news. The initial efforts will kick off in New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami, Florida, where AjMadison has showrooms, and Philadelphia. However, community refrigerator projects will be supported everywhere in the continental USA. People seeking to place a ‘Community Refrigerator’ and learn more about the year-long project, can request a donation at https://www.ajmadison.com/communityfridge.
Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/igzryf2gavu07s0/AAD9CqjqJHfII1hdJz48Iclja?dl=0
Video presentation: https://players.brightcove.net/1488773260001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6298758268001
For the 2022 Earth Day AjMadison Community Fridge Initiative, four partners have stepped forward to receive refrigerators for their neighborhood efforts, taking delivery immediately prior to Earth Day, from April 18 through April 21. Appliance manufacturer BlueStar®, ®is" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">http://www.bluestarcooking.com/BlueStar®is donating the first four refrigerators which will be delivered to these initial community partners on Earth Day. In Miami, VILLAGE (FREE)DGE, https://www.villagefreedge.com/, has signed up to place community fridges and in Brooklyn, One Love Community Fridge, https://www.onelovecommunityfridge.org/, is pleased to join AjMadison’s initiative. Outside of Washington, D.C. in Loudoun County, Virginia, Mobile Hope, http://www.mobile-hope.org/, which serves homeless and at-risk youth up to age 24, is also participating, with plans to place refrigerators in food insecure neighborhoods. The fourth partner, Germantown Community Fridges, https://www.germantowncommunityfridge.com, located in Philadelphia, will also add a new fridge to stock as they work to help deal with food insecurity and provide healthy free food for the public. These first community refrigerator partners each plan to hold an event around receiving their new donated appliance from AjMadison.
The Community Refrigerator project began in 2020 as a mutual aid effort in Brooklyn, NY, which is home to AjMadison’s flagship showroom and corporate headquarters. Shortly afterwards, community fridge efforts sprang up around the country, with concerned citizens organizing efforts to support their neighborhoods, making free healthy food accessible to people experiencing food insecurity. Local farms, restaurants, and supermarkets donate excess food to keep these refrigerators stocked so those in need have access to use the fridges at no cost. AjMadison donated NYC’s 55th Community Refrigerator, was affectionately named ‘The Peoples Peoples Fridge’ in Harlem, NY.
“In conjunction with Earth Day, our goal is to increase awareness around food insecurity and provide more visibility for community refrigerator projects,” explains AjMadison’s Vice President of Marketing Amy Chernoff. “Contributing fully functional scratch-and-dent refrigerators will provide a sustainable solution instead of a trip to the landfill and is a win-win on multiple fronts. This effort helps organizations that support people experiencing food insecurity, reduces food waste and emphasizes the importance of sustainability. AjMadison will spearhead this year-long campaign, delivering 100 refrigerators to communities across the country. We hope to spread the word about this ambitious endeavor through public support. We are asking everyone to post our program details on social media, encouraging their friends and followers to become more active in or start their own community fridge programs. We also invite local artists, schools, and influencers to paint or decorate the refrigerators, and engage with local restaurants to donate excess food to their community fridge projects. It is our intention to begin delivering these donated appliances starting the week of Earth Day.”
To launch this initiative, AjMadison will provide social media supportive materials for participating partners, which include Brooklyn, New York’s Jordan & Barry, AKA The Brownstone Boys, https://thebrownstoneboys.com, are designers, DIY-ers, renovators and restorers. AjMadison is encouraging the public to participate by following @ajmadison and sharing the hashtag #ajcommunityfridge to increase visibility to community organizations for the available refrigerators. The company’s goal is to place 100 refrigerators within the next 12 months, commencing the week of Earth Day.
About AjMadison:
With over 2.5 million customers, AjMadison is the industry’s foremost appliance authority offering an unrivaled selection of top-rated home and kitchen appliances and is Newsweek’s #1 Online Appliance Retailer. The company has an exceptional team of appliance experts to assist customers with navigating the wide array of brands available, with thousands of in-stock products that are ready to ship. Founded in 2001, this family-owned business has become the leading online retailer of top-rated appliances, with over 2,000 trade partners, catering to homeowners, builders, and businesses nationwide. In November 2021, the company introduced its IN STOCK PROMISE™ which is its commitment to have in stock and ready to ship, an excellent selection of appliance style options for homeowners and trade partners alike. While a specific brand cannot be promised, a comparable appliance with like features can be purchased with no delivery delay. The desired price range can also be duplicated, with the appliance available and ready to ship. The 16,000 square-foot flagship showroom in Brooklyn, at 3605 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218, services the tri-state area of New York and bordering states. In 2020, a second AjMadison showroom opened in the Washington, D.C. marketplace, at 8500 Leesburg Pike, Tysons Corner, Virginia 22182. In spring 2022, AjMadison will open in Miami, Florida with an 8,500 square-foot showroom, located at 2983 NE 163rd Street, in Sunny Isles. AjMadison is dedicated to the principle of “service after the sale,” standing by each customer from the point of purchase through the life of the appliance. For more information, please visit https://www.ajmadison.com.
