Cold Chain Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-Use Industry till 2026 | Repots And Data

The global cold chain market was valued at USD 197.2 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach the value of USD 358.2 Billion by the end of the year 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cold Chain Market was valued at USD 197.2 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach the value of USD 358.2 Billion by the end of the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7%. The cold chain market is considered to be the backbone of the agricultural industry. The cold chain consists of pre-cooling, refrigerated storage, and refrigerated transport of perishable food products. Despite the increasing importance of cold chain processes in food and pharmaceutical industry, the prevalence of cold chain management is still very weak in most of developing countries.

Due to expansion in the food industry coupled with initiatives taken by the government to reduce food wastage, cold chain infrastructure has increased extensively in past years. Developing an undisturbed chain of storage and distribution of perishable products is highly crucial in order to help the farmers gain higher value for their produces and ensure safe and quality product delivery to the end-users. The key market players in the market are developing various strategies in order to sustain in the competitive market and increase their market shares like expansion, the launch of new products, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. For example, in May 2019, Americold, a key player in the cold chain market, acquired Lanier Cold Storage, in order to further expand and strengthen its business in poultry segment. The company is expected to experience extensive growth in the urban areas of developing and developed countries.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing consumer inclination towards functional, organic and probiotic-based food & drinks is providing impetus to the growth of global food and beverage industry. Various studies have come with health benefits associated with “ethnic” and organic food products. These foods improve cardiovascular health, improves arthritis, digestive issues, and other inflammatory conditions. Consumers are gradually focusing on mindful eating and consuming food for health and wellness. Changing eating and dietary patterns of consumers is prompting brand owners and new entrants to introduce healthy foods options. Several clean-label products have been introduced in the market and consumer curiosity for new products is immense

Growing middle class consumers with rising income in developing countries such as India and China will boost food & beverage market growth. Moreover, increasing consumer preference for procuring food and beverage items from online platforms due to variety, cost and time-saving will foster market size through 2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Cold Chain market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Americold Logistics LLC,

• Preferred Freezer Services, Inc.,

• Burris Logistics,

• Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC,

• Nichirei Logistics Group Inc,

• Swift Transportation,

• Nordic Logistics and Warehousing LLC,

• Trenton Cold Storage,

• Henningsen Cold Storage Co.,

• Interstate Cold Storage Inc,

• VersaCold Logistics Services

Market Segmentation:

Cold Chain Market Segmentation based on Types:

• Refrigerated Storage

• Refrigerated Transport

Cold Chain Market Segmentation based on Application:

• Dairy and Frozen Desserts

• Meat and Seafood

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Cold Chain Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Cold Chain Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

