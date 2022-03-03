Precision Agriculture Market to Depict CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028; New product launches
Increasing usage of IoT in the agriculture sector is contributing to the growth of the precision agriculture market
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Agriculture Market is expected to reach USD 16.06 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Precision Agriculture is swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing need for optimum production with the given resources. Further, the changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming have necessitated the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance productivity and crop yield.
Another factor contributing to the growth of the market is the extensive use of drones and aircraft for precision agriculture operations. Drones have emerged as an excellent alternative to the traditional surveying & data gathering methods in agricultural operations. By using drones for crop monitoring, farm owners can significantly lower their production costs and reduce required man-hours and work-load.
Another driving factor of the market is the growing use of cloud-based technology, rising use of smartphones, and the increasing application of technology in agriculture with the aim of minimizing the human efforts and losses. Additionally, the need to maximize food production by the optimum use of resources is spurring market growth globally.
The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Precision Agriculture market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.
Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/107
Competitive Landscape
Inventive Product Launch Declaration by Crucial Players to Spur Market Growth
The report offers a complete analysis of the global Precision Agriculture market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.
Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:
AG Leader Technology, Deere & Company, Trimble, AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, AgJunction, SST Development Group, Cropmetrics, Dickey-john Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems, among others.
Key Highlights From The Report
The software segment is anticipated to witness a high growth rate of 12.4% over the forecast period. The software segment includes a detailed analysis of web-based and cloud-based precision agriculture.
Weather tracking applications in the precision agriculture market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. As the agricultural sector is vulnerable to disruptive weather events, the demand for actionable & timely information increases. The real-time data regarding weather conditions help farmers to increase their yield and reduce costs while minimizing crop damage risks.
Yield monitoring is the most widely used application in precision agriculture as it plays a vital role in understanding field variability and helps farmers in maximizing their farm yields.
Detailed Regional Analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,
Please visit: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/precision-agriculture-market
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Precision Agriculture Market on the basis of component, technology, application, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hardware
Automation & Control Systems
Displays
Guidance & Steering
GPS & GNSS
Drones, UAV & Cameras
Others
Sensing and Monitoring Device
Yield Monitors
Soil Sensors
Water Sensors
Climate Sensors
Software
Services
Consulting & training
Maintenance & update
Integration
Managed Service
Other Services
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Guidance Technology
Remote Sensing
Variable-Rate Technology
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Yield Monitoring
Field Mapping
Crop Scouting
Weather Tracking & Forecasting
Irrigation Management
Inventory Management
Farm Labor Management
Financial Management
Others
Key point summary of the report:
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.
It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.
The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.
It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.
The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.
The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.
Ask for Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/107
Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:
Smart Farming Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-farming-market
Synthetic Food Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-food-market
Food Safety Testing System Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-safety-testing-system-market
Deep Neural Networks Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/deep-neural-networks-market
Lighting as a Service Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lighting-as-a-service-market
Sensor Fusion Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sensor-fusion-market
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn