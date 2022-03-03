Submit Release
COVID-19: End of Omicron Wave Does Not Mean End of Pandemic, Health Ministry Warns

MOROCCO, March 3 - The Ministry of Health and Social Protection warned, in a statement, that "the end of the Omicron wave does not mean the end of the pandemic."

The ministry ensured that the possible emergence of worrying variants at the international level remains relevant, at a time when the World Health Organization considers the pandemic a global health emergency.

It also noted that the COVID-19 situation in Morocco is characterized by a significant improvement in all indicators, and this is due to Morocco's proactive measures and vaccination campaign, which all remain in force.

The ministry reiterated the importance of booster injections as "the only way" to protect people and "to preserve this positive and comfortable situation [...] and ensure a gradual return to normal life."

This booster shot especially concerns "the elderly and those suffering from lack of immunity and chronic diseases," the statement explained, highlighting "the imperative to continue observing preventive measures: wearing masks, sanitizing hands and preserving a high degree of vigilance in accordance with the scientific committee's recommendations."

These measures aim to "avoid relapse into a new, more massive wave than those our country has previously experienced," the ministry stressed, adding that a new wave could "undermine our country's achievements in this area."

MAP 02 March 2022

COVID-19: End of Omicron Wave Does Not Mean End of Pandemic, Health Ministry Warns

