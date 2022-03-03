Staple Fiber Market Sale To Reach USD 233.47 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The expanding garment industry, the expanding garment industry & increasing demand from the automotive sector have resulted in boosting the Staple Fiber market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Staple Fiber Market is forecast to reach USD 233.47 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Staple Fibers can be described as fiber, which can be twisted to manufacture yarn. The increasing use in the textile industry is likely to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The fiber possesses good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, and as a result, finds extensive application in various types of apparel fabrics. It is used to make fashionable dresses, weather-resistant clothing, and is a preferred material for children’s wear. Polyester staple fiber is frequently blended with other fibers such as cotton, to get the combined benefits of both materials. It provides better tear-resistant as compared to cotton or other materials used in making clothing items. Additionally, polyester staple fiber find widespread application in manufacturing furniture and upholstery as well as it is used in making carpets for residential and domestic purposes, and ropes for residential applications, among others. Such a wide arena of applications would contribute to the growth of the industry.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the developed automotive industry and advancing apparel sector that is supporting the expansion of the market in this region.

Key participants include:

Unitec Fibers, Nirmal Fibers Ltd., Shanghai Polytex Co. Ltd, Legs SP. Zo. O, Xinda Corp, Eijin Fronteir Co. Ltd., Advansa, Sateri International Co. Ltd. , Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber Co., Ltd., Celanese AG, Zedtex Australia Pty Ltd., and US Fibers.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Staple Fiber market held a market share of USD 178.59 Billion in the year 2019 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.4% during the forecast period.

In context to Product Type, the Woven segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy more than 35.0% of the market by 2027. The increasing demand for thicker work clothes from the apparel sector, like, jeans, coveralls and, the applicability of this type of fiber in manufacturing such thick cloths due to its rigidity, contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In context to Raw Material, the Polyester segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold more than 30.0% of the market share by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Polyester segment is attributed to the traits of the fibers made from this raw material like, the fiber possesses good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to Application, the Apparel industry segment held a considerable share of the market, which held more than 25.0% of the market in 2019, with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. This fabric is used widely in apparel for pants, jackets, hats due to its traits like comfort, fast-drying, and lightweight features, which contribute to the market share held by this segment.

In regards to the region, Europe held more than 20.0% of the market in 2019, with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The well-established automotive industry and the growing emphasis on personal care & hygiene are supporting the growth of the sector in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Staple Fiber market according to Product Type, Raw Materials, Application, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Woven

Non-woven

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyester

Cotton

Cellulosic

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Apparel

Construction

Automotive

Personal Care & Hygiene

Filtration

Home Furnishing

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

