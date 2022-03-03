Probiotic Yeast Market Anticipated To Garner $948.4 million by 2030

Probiotic Yeast Market

Growing urbanized population, increasing spending on the health related products are majorly driving the growth of the probiotic yeast market.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Probiotic Yeast Market by Form, Application, Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The probiotic yeast market size is estimated to reach $948.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Probiotics are microorganisms can be used as dietary supplements to improve health. Probiotic yeast is a typical non-pathogenic strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Due to the natural resistance of yeast to antibacterial antibiotics, probiotic yeast is considered the best probiotic. The use of probiotic yeast in animal feed can increase the digestibility of fiber, stimulate the production performance of animals, increase the production of meat, milk and eggs, which is beneficial to health. According to the Mysore Central Food Technology Research Institute (CFTRI), yeast-based probiotic products are used to reduce the toxicity of deadly fungi that are resistant to commonly used antifungal drugs. Antifungal drugs are everywhere, and the growing medicinal use of probiotic yeast has expanded the growth opportunities of the probiotic yeast market.

According to the probiotic yeast market analysis, the probiotic yeast market is segmented on the basis of form, application, sales channel and region. On the basis of form, the market is categorized into powder and capsules. By application, it is segregated into nutrition and supplement, food and beverages and animal feed. Depending on sales channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).

In terms of feed nutrition, the consumption of beer yeast is higher than other types of yeast. Recently, major companies have focused on using probiotics or live yeast in their pet food and new product launches, mainly because they are good for health. Probiotic yeast products are gradually introduced due to higher prices and high demand in developed countries, which will expand the growth scope of the probiotic yeast market. As people become more aware about the health benefits of probiotic yeast, the demand for this feed yeast in developed countries continues to grow.

On the basis of type, the capsules segment accounted for the around 19.5% share of the global probiotic yeast market share in 2020, and is expected to sustain its share throughout probiotic yeast market forecast period. Nutraceuticals industry has been increasingly using probiotic yeast owing to therapeutic and biotechnological potential of probiotic yeast. Probiotic yeast capsules through nutraceuticals are considerably demand by the end use customers, which is expected to garner the growth of probiotic yeast through capsules segment.

According to the probiotic yeast market trends, on the basis of application, the nutrition and supplement are segmented for children and adults, although probiotics have many health benefits for people of all ages, there is a difference between probiotics yeast for children and probiotics yeast for adults. The difference between probiotics for children and adults is the strength and dosage of the supplement. Although children's probiotic yeast supplements are moderate, the dosage is usually one scoop (or tablet) per day, but adult probiotic supplements are more effective, and the dosage is usually two tablets per day. Finally, infant probiotics usually come in the form of liquids, measuring spoons, chewable tablets, or powders that can be mixed with food. Since children often try these supplements, liquid/powder/chewable probiotics often contain unwanted food. Ingredients such as artificial sweeteners make them more attractive to children. For adults, dietary supplements are usually provided in the form of probiotic capsules or tablets.

By sales channels, the online segment was valued at $58.1 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $278.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.2%. Increase in adoption of various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts provided by these sites attract consumers to purchase probiotic based products through online sales channel. Moreover, online channels such as company websites and e-commerce sites have increased consumer reach, owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies.

Key findings of the study

The probiotic yeast market size was valued at $294.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $948.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

By form, the capsules segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on application, the nutrition and supplement segment was valued at $216.1 million, accounting for 73.5% of the global probiotic yeast market share.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent probiotic yeast market in North America, and is projected to reach $242.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

According to the probiotic yeast market opportunities, the players operating in the probiotic yeast industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Alltech, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Bronson, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S , Florastor, Jarrow Formulas, Lallemand Inc., Life-Space, Now Foods and Seeking Health .

