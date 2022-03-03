Laser Sensor Market Size 2021: Industry Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

Laser Sensor Market

A laser sensor is an electrical device used for identifying the precise location of objects. It is a self-contained, pinpoint laser source that emits light in a straight line, which is reflected into the receiver for contactless measurement. Some commonly available laser sensors include charge-coupled devices (CCD), complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS), photoelectric sensors, position-sensitive detectors, etc. Laser sensors offer high reliability, accuracy, sensitivity, control with minimal deviation, etc. Consequently, they are widely utilized for stamping, engraving, and various manufacturing applications, including laser manufacturing, material processing, micromachining, etc. Laser sensors also aid in material height and thickness measurement, weld gap detection, crane positioning, etc.

Laser Sensor Market Trends:

The increasing requirement for automation across different industries, such as manufacturing, construction, aviation, etc., is among the primary factors driving the laser sensor market. Besides this, the elevating product utilization for manufacturing, plant automation and management, security, motion and guidance, surveillance, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating adoption of miniaturized sensors is further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, laser sensors are also being installed in the Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) systems of automobiles to detect objects and map distances, which are propelling the product demand. Furthermore, several technological advancements, including the integration of laser sensors with artificial intelligence (AI) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, are augmenting the global market. In the coming years, the rising product applications in the food and beverage industry for screening assembly lines and maintaining food standards are anticipated to stimulate the laser sensor market.

Laser Sensor Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Baumer Electric AG, First Sensor AG (TE Connectivity Ltd.), IFM Electronic GmbH, Keyence Corporation, Laser Technology Inc., Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH & Co. KG, MTI Instruments Inc. (Mechanical Technology Incorporated), OMRON Corporation, Optex Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schmitt Industries Inc and SmartRay GmbH.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, deployment, application and vertical.

Breakup by Type:

Compact

Ultra-Compact

Breakup by Component:

Hardware and Software

Services

Breakup by Application:

Security and Surveillance

Motion and Guidance

Process Monitoring and Quality Control

Distance Measurement

Manufacturing Plant Management

Others

Breakup by End User:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Food and Beverages

Consumer Electronics

Chemical

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

