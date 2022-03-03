Corrosion Protection Coating Market Sales, Size To Reach USD 32.34 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Corrosion Protection Coating Market Size – USD 18.94 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Mounting construction industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Corrosion Protection Coating market is forecast to reach USD 32.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Corrosion Protection Coatings are widely used across the transportation, manufacturing, aerospace, oil & gas, infrastructure, chemical, energy, marine, and shipbuilding sectors. Corrosion protective coatings account for a meaningful share in the industrial coatings industry on account of several aspects. These include UV light, chemicals and heat resistance, improved toughness, and dimensional stability. In extension, superior weathering resistance to spillage of chemicals and mild industrial environment coupled with higher adhesion of these products to steel structures at raised temperatures is likely to improve the demand. Rising demand for VOC free powder and fusion bonded epoxy products from manufacturers, including pipeline development and oil & gas on account of superior sealing and corrosion inhibition, is expected to propel the industry over the next eight years. Rising demand for waterborne products on account of low toxicity and flammability and reduced discharges of toxic gases is expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report:

Jotun (Norway), Hempel A/S Ashland Inc. (US) , RPM International , Sherwin-Williams , The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE (Germany), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US), PPG Industries , and AkzoNobel N.V. among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The market vale of the technology sub-segment solvent-based will change from 63.8% in 2019 to 64.0% in 2027, with a percentage of 13.7%, which will cover all the metal-based industry for corrosion protection.

Asia Pacific anti-corrosion coatings market share is anticipated to register an annual growth rate of 7.5% over the coming years. The growth can be attributed to the expanding construction sector across this region.

The marine segment accounted for 15.1% of the overall volume in 2019 and expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2027. Rising demand for large capacity commercial ships on account of the growing tourism industry globally is expected to fuel demand over the forecast period

The Resin type’s subcategory Epoxy segment has been gradually increasing and is estimated to reach up to 7.6% of CAGR.

The global materials & chemicals industry involves the production, distribution, sales, and consumption of industrial chemicals, specialty chemicals, commodity (bulk) chemicals, and raw materials such as natural gas, oil, paper & pulp, and metals & minerals. Growth of the global materials & chemicals industry is mainly attributed to fast-paced industrialization and extensive usage of bulk petrochemicals, electronic chemicals, polymers, inorganic chemicals, fertilizers, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and various other products in different industries including oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, textile, manufacturing, petrochemical, and water and wastewater treatment industries. Technological innovations in the electronics and semiconductor industries, rising demand for nanomaterials, and increasing preferences for environmentally sustainable chemicals and materials are other major factors contributing to the global materials & chemicals industry growth.

Technology Type Outlook

Powder-based

Water-based

Solvent-based

Application Outlook

Marine

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Industrial

Building & Construction

Others (aerospace and defense)

Major Regions covered in the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

