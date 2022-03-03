ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) Resin Market Size, Share to Reach USD 40.57 Billion in 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) Resin Market size is estimated to reach USD 40.57 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid increase in population, urbanization, and industrialization is driving ABS market revenue growth.

ABS has low electrical and heat conductivity that is particularly helpful for products demanding electrical insulation protection. It also provides excellent impact resistance and can absorb shock effectively and reliably. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene uses are several, which is propelling its demand. Since ABS plastic can be easily recycled, it is gaining rapid traction in recent years.

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is a sturdily engineered thermoplastic and amorphous polymer which is used in the production of lightweight, rigid, and molded products that are in turn used in a diverse set of end-use applications. ABS is used to manufacture protective housing for power tools and plastic face guards for a wall socket. It is commonly used in the automotive industry for the manufacturing of several items, including plastic alloys and decorative interior car parts.

Increasing demand for ABS resin from the construction industry is driving the market revenue growth. The high demand for this plastic in the construction sector is attributed to its durable and lightweight property, which makes it easy for transportation in construction sites. It also offers resistance from corrosion in harsh weather conditions due to its tight sealing features. Cost is a crucial factor in construction projects, which is a significant reason for persuading companies to prefer plastics material. Resin is economical and less expensive than its alternates such as metals.

Top Key Players:

Asahi Kasei, LG Chemicals, BASF SE, Formosa Plastic, Chi Mei Corporation, Styron, SABIC, Covestro, The Dow Chemical Company, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Medical devices segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020. ABS is commonly used in production of 3D print manufacturing for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its heat and impact resistance, and rigidity makes it ideal for engineering plastic to become proper substitute for metals in structural parts. Common uses of ABS in medical industry are non-absorbable sutures, drug-delivery systems, tendon prostheses and tracheal tubes. In March 2020, Clariant announced a new family of ABS polymer compound which provides manufacturers of pharmaceutical packaging and medical device with improved functionality without compromising on compliance with regulatory requirements.

The automotive industry segment accounted for largest revenue share of global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene resin market in 2020. Growing production of vehicles in major automotive manufacturing countries such as Germany, France, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Italy, and the US is driving growth of the automotive segment. ABS materials are commonly used to manufacture automotive shrouds, covers, and housings.

Market revenue in Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to high demand for ABS resin from the automotive sector. Expanding automotive industry in the region with high production of energy-efficient vehicles to curb carbon dioxide emission is further leading towards market growth. Germany is the major contributor to the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene resin market from the region.

Grade Outlook

Flame Retardant

Impact

Platable

Gloss

Flow

Composite Grades

Application Outlook

Musical Instruments

Automotive Bumper Bars

Medical Devices

Appliances

Others

Major Regions covered in the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

