Desiree Musselman of Desired Effects Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New leaders must learn to navigate the waters of middle management, where you have one foot in the field and one foot in corporate. They must shed the thought process of a sole contributor and become more strategic.

Unfortunately in corporate America, most of the leaders engaged in leadership development are already in the C-suite or the VPs. The new manager is thrown into the fire.

Desiree Musselman is a Leadership Development Coach and Trainer and the founder of Desired Effects Coaching, where she works with new and mid-level leaders to enhance their leadership skills and take their businesses from good to great.

I help them create their own motivation, figure out what they wanted to do, where they wanted to go, and learn patience, says Desiree.

Desiree has designed full leadership development programs for existing and upcoming leaders focusing on soft skills, including emotional intelligence, communication skills, team dynamics, and work/life integration.

“I am super passionate about creating a safe place for people to talk about their challenges and successes where they feel heard and they don't feel judged,” says Desiree.

Desiree was certified as a coach in 2016. At the end of 2019, she left corporate and started coaching on her own.

More recently, Desiree has developed a passion for neuroscience and how it can be incorporated into leadership.

“Our brain is fascinating. What we're really trying to do is outsmart it,” says Desiree. “Emotional intelligence is based on understanding how our brain functions and how we intake information and how it passes through our brain. If we can understand how that computer system in our head works, it's a lot easier to understand why challenges are coming up for us and move past them. When I can help my clients understand how their brain works, they can create new neural pathways and get out of those default tendencies.”

