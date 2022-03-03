Fire Protection Material Market Size, Analysis for Construction To Reach USD 8.62 Billion By 2027 Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Fire Protection Material Market Size – USD 4.89 Billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Trends – High demand from developing nations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fire Protection Material Market for Construction is forecast to reach USD 8.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the construction sector for the use of fire protection materials, as they delay the spread of flames, toxic fumes, and smoke, and give ample amount of time to carry-on with the evacuation methods. However, due to the use of costly raw materials, the high prices of fire safety materials are steadily arising the need for exploring and adopting other products as a substitute to reduce the overall cost of the operation and hence, will be hampering the market demand.

Rapid urbanization has changed the way of life of individuals and, thus, has expanded the pervasiveness of the construction sector for commercial purposes over a broad aspect; therefore, augmenting the demand for the market product. Furthermore, intensive research and development increase the cost of the final product, which makes the materials expensive to a considerable section of consumers, especially those of underdeveloped and developing countries, and hence is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.

Key participants include 3M, BASF Coating GmbH, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., Hempel A/S, Pilkington Group Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, Hilti, Akzo Nobel N.V, and Rectorseal, among others.

The use of the Fire Protection Material is supported by the Ministry of Science & Technology, Directorate General Civil Defence & Fire Services (DGCD), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), of the Indian Government, thereby boosting the demand for the product in the market. The Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka to establish an Advanced Polymer Design and Development Research Laboratory in Bengaluru, which would also help India tackle various global issues such as the need for flame retardant polymers, lightweight components and high-performance coatings for multiple industries. Scientists at China's University of Science and Technology have produced a new fire-retardant building material that can withstand flames of about 1,300 degrees Celsius without disintegration. A research team has developed a composite aerogel with low thermal conductivity and excellent resistance to fire. The composite is highly durable, porous, and displays better fire-resistance than current insulation materials, such as expanded polystyrene and glass wool. Moreover, other nations such as China, Japan, and the United States are also supported by their respective government, which help them to withhold their position in the market, raising the potential to increase the expenditure in the Fire Protection Material sector.

Market Overview:

The chemicals and materials industry produces a massive variety of products consumed by people across the world on a daily basis. While several products, namely detergents, perfumes, soaps, and others are bought directly by the consumers, the others are used as ingredients to make numerous products. For instance, in Europe, nearly 70% of the chemicals that are manufactured are used to make other products. The industry uses a wide range of raw materials ranging from oil, minerals, air, and others. With growing competition among industry players, innovation remains vital in discovering new paths to meet the needs of the sophisticated, demanding and environmentally conscious consumers.

The competitiveness within the chemical industry and among the chemicals, the chemical industry spends large amounts on research, particularly in the highly industrialized countries, which will foster market size in the coming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on type, Sealants accounted for the largest share of around 28.0% of the overall business in 2019. They can be used where joints in walls have a high potential for movement, which is one of the main benefits.

Based on end-use, Passive Fire Protection Materials generated revenue of USD 2.86 billion in 2019. It helps to minimize the amount of damage done to a building giving its inhabitants more time to evacuate by providing dampers for fire doors and firewalls/floors, which prevents fire/smoke from spreading through the ductwork in the house.

Commercial construction accounts for the largest application category in the market and held around 52.0% of the overall business in 2019 due to increased fire safety regulations and stringent building codes enforced in the construction of offices, shopping centers, malls, hospitals, colleges, schools, universities, and hotels.

The Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2019. The consistent focus of the region on cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the area is driving the market. The Asia Pacific region holds approximately 35.0% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 27.0% market in the year 2019.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Fire Protection Material Market for Construction on the basis of type, end-use, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sealants

Mortar

Spray

Sheets/Boards

Putty

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Active fire protection materials

Passive fire protection materials

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

