Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,614 in the last 365 days.

President of Uzbekistan meets with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism

UZBEKISTAN, March 2 - President of Uzbekistan meets with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism

On March 2, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov, who arrived in Uzbekistan within the framework of the Program of the Tashkent International Conference on the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

Mr. Vladimir Voronkov conveyed to the President of Uzbekistan the sincere greetings and best wishes of the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. Special gratitude was expressed for the initiative to hold and organize a representative International Conference, which will begin its two-day work in Tashkent tomorrow.

Issues of further developing practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and the UN institutions and structures, including the Office of Counter-Terrorism, were considered.

The President of Uzbekistan noted with satisfaction the current level of fruitful cooperation. In particular, Uzbekistan is actively involved in the implementation of 15 counter-terrorism projects of the Office of Counter-Terrorism.

The main attention was paid to the implementation of the updated Joint Action Plan of the States of the Central Asian region and the expansion of the project portfolio.

The possibilities of holding multilateral events within the framework of the UN General Assembly Resolution “Enlightenment and Religious Tolerance” adopted on the initiative of Uzbekistan, to protect young people from the harmful influence of ideas of extremism and terrorism, to exchange experience in rehabilitation and reintegration of persons returned from “hot spots”, as well as cooperation in personnel training were discussed.

Views were exchanged on the regional agenda, including the development of the situation in Afghanistan, the adoption of measures to assist the Afghan people.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the preparation of a joint roadmap to enhance the practical partnership between Uzbekistan and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

President of Uzbekistan meets with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.