UZBEKISTAN, March 2 - President of Uzbekistan meets with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism

On March 2, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov, who arrived in Uzbekistan within the framework of the Program of the Tashkent International Conference on the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

Mr. Vladimir Voronkov conveyed to the President of Uzbekistan the sincere greetings and best wishes of the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. Special gratitude was expressed for the initiative to hold and organize a representative International Conference, which will begin its two-day work in Tashkent tomorrow.

Issues of further developing practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and the UN institutions and structures, including the Office of Counter-Terrorism, were considered.

The President of Uzbekistan noted with satisfaction the current level of fruitful cooperation. In particular, Uzbekistan is actively involved in the implementation of 15 counter-terrorism projects of the Office of Counter-Terrorism.

The main attention was paid to the implementation of the updated Joint Action Plan of the States of the Central Asian region and the expansion of the project portfolio.

The possibilities of holding multilateral events within the framework of the UN General Assembly Resolution “Enlightenment and Religious Tolerance” adopted on the initiative of Uzbekistan, to protect young people from the harmful influence of ideas of extremism and terrorism, to exchange experience in rehabilitation and reintegration of persons returned from “hot spots”, as well as cooperation in personnel training were discussed.

Views were exchanged on the regional agenda, including the development of the situation in Afghanistan, the adoption of measures to assist the Afghan people.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the preparation of a joint roadmap to enhance the practical partnership between Uzbekistan and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism.

Source: UzA