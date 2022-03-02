Education Minister & Team Visit Schools in East & Central Trinidad

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 2 - 1st March, 2022

Dr. the Honourable Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Education, and a team of Senior Executives from the Ministry of Education visited schools in the St. George East and Caroni Education Districts on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022,

The delegation visited sixteen (16) schools, starting at 8:00am at the Mt. Hope Secondary School. The MOE team then headed to the Caroni District. The first stop was at the Preysal Government Primary, then Preysal Secondary, Balmain Presbyterian Primary, Couva Exchange Presbyterian Primary, Couva Exchange R.C Primary, Couva East Secondary, Holy Faith Convent, Couva, and California Government Primary. The final leg of the visits included Dow Village Government Primary, Couva South Government Primary, Couva Anglican Primary, Mc Bean Presbyterian Primary, Carapichaima R.C Primary, Carapichaima ASJA Primary School and Waterloo Secondary School.

Dr. Gadsby-Dolly and MOE executives engaged school administrators on matters of safety protocols, infrastructure, attendance schedules and other operational matters at schools. The Education Minister also took the opportunity to interact with students, reassuring them of the Ministry’s efforts to ensure all health and safety systems are operational for their continued educational and physical wellbeing.

Minister Gadsby-Dolly made an appeal to the students to continue practicing health and safety protocols; “For our schools to remain open, you must take all the necessary precautions while engaging with your classmates and participating in class activities. We will support your principals and teachers as they operate schools during these challenging times of the pandemic.”

The Ministry of Education continues to monitor the operations of all schools closely; these visits play a key role in fulfilling that mandate, and offering much needed support to our Principals, teachers and students