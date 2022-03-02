Pangilinan tells Manila voters to check candidates' track record 'HANAPAN NG RESIBO. HINDI PWEDE ANG RESIBO SA YOUTUBE'

SAMPALOC, MANILA, MARCH 2, 2022 - Vice-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Wednesday urged voters here to check candidates' track record as they choose their bets in the May 9 elections.

"Maynila, napakahalaga ng inyong boto...Sino ba ang may malinis na track record? Hanapan ng [tunay na] resibo. Hindi pwede ang [pekeng] resibo ng kasinungalingan sa YouTube," Pangilinan told the crowd who gathered in this residential and university district of Manila.

"Tayo ang may kapangyarihan na magsabi kung sino ang dapat maupo (sa May elections). Gamitin natin ang kapangyarihang ito. Puntahan natin ang mga kaibigan, kapitbahay...Mananalo tayo. Mananaig ang katotohanan.

Pangilinan joined Vice President Leni Robredo in a political sortie in Plaza Noli in Manila's Balic-balic, Sampaloc district.

Led by the Robredo People's Council-Manila, and its convenor, former Cong. Rosenda Ann Ocampo, Cong. Benjamin Asilo of District 1-Manila, Team Leni Robredo-Manila, and Ina ng Bayan, the "Pink Magic of Hope" political event coincided with the 1 Billion Rising flash mob.

The 1 Billion Rising flash mob, signifying the call to end violence against women worldwide, was held to mark this year's women's month, which is annually held in the month of March. It is estimated that more than 1 billion women are subjected to various forms of violence globally.

Robredo echoed Pangilinan's call and said: "Hindi natin makakamtan ang mga pangarap para sa bayan kapag nagkamali tayo . Tingnan natin ang track record. Noong wala pang kampanya ano ang ginawa nila?

The vice-president said this election campaign is different because it is fun-filled.

"Masaya ang eleksyong ito. Ramdam na ramdan namin ang suporta ninyo. Nandito kayo para ipanalo ang bayan natin," she said.

"Iisa lang ang pinaglalaban natin. Ang kinabukasan nating lahat. Kailangan nating palitan ang luma at bulok na pulitika. Basta sama sama tayo, walang imposible," she added.

Robredo read out the signs held up by the crowd. One of them was: "Sa gobyernong tapat, magnanakaw mauurat."

Metro Manila, a vote-rich region, is traditionally opposition territory. For 2022, the National Capital Region has a total of 7,322,361 voters.