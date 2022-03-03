PHILIPPINES, March 3 - Press Release March 3, 2022 Artists affirm support for De Lima, urge her to keep hopes high amid persecution Artists and several personalities from the entertainment industry affirmed their support for re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima who is already on her 5th year of unjust detention. They include actresses Cherrie Pie Picache, Rica Peralejo-Bonifacio, actress-beauty queen Precious Lara Quigaman, social media influencer Pipay and entertainment reporter Ogie Diaz. Rica Peralejo-Bonifacio thanked De Lima for her unwavering resolve to fight for justice and for sacrificing a lot for the Filipinos and the country. "Senator Leila, I just want to thank you po for enduring this time, malapit na malapit na po nating makamit yung matagal na nating hinihintay na hustisya," she said. "Thank you for not giving up all the time kahit na it has been so unfair and just evil in many ways. Thank you po for enduring so much for our nation. God bless you po and we'll see you soon," she added. Quigaman shared a message of hope for the Senator. "Keep doing what is good, keep doing what is right and God will reward you more. God bless you. Don't lose hope. Laban po tayo!" Pipay, meanwhile, shared that she, along with other justice-loving individuals, continue to campaign for De Lima because they believe in her innocence. "Hi, Senator Leila de Lima, kamusta po? I hope you're doing well... Dito po sa labas kina-campaign po namin kayo because we believe in you, we believe that you're innocent... nandito kami kasi gusto namin mapakita sa mundo na you're doing the right thing and we're here for you dahil naniniwala kami na para ka rin sa bayan and sana, sana ma-meet kita soon," said Pipay. Diaz's message was brief but it was enough to remind De Lima of his support for her. "Laban, Leila," he said before doing the signature D5 handsign. They were interviewed during the sidelines of the historic February 25 grand rally of VP Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan team in Iloilo, which is reportedly considered the biggest political gathering in recent memory. To show her support for De Lima, Picache, for her part, posed for a camera flashing the signature D5 handsign. It may be recalled that in August 2021, Picache said she continues to pray for De Lima's release. "Patuloy po kaming nagdarasal na balang araw tunay na natin na makamit ang hustisya, ang katotohanan at iyong paglaya."