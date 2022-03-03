Empowerment Coach Melanie Klein to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we continue to navigate our way through the pandemic, we will continue to encounter various challenges as a culture, as a society, and in our own lives.

In the midst of the chaos, people are beginning to understand the real value of finding more grace and peace.

Melanie Klein is an empowerment coach and an expert on Embodied Resilience.

“Embodied Resilience is the gateway,” says Melanie. “It’s the ability to truly have flexibility and bounce back in the midst of challenges. When you have the ability to be adaptable, to be flexible, to bounce back from challenge and adversity, it creates that opening to step into an incredibly empowered state. It feels like absolute freedom and absolute possibility.”

Embodied Resilience, says Melanie, is about stepping into that version of yourself that feels incredibly aligned with your own truth. It's the part of you that feels confident and authentic.

“Without presence we don't see the space and opportunity to actually choose something different for ourselves or to experience something different,” says Melanie. “If we can connect to our whole self, we can be fully present, right here, right now. There's a sense of wholeness, balance, integration, but above all, the possibility for clarity and authentic confidence.”

Melanie says the pandemic revealed how much change we need to make to our world. Through Embodied Resilience we have the ability to feel what is happening as it is happening.

“No matter what's happening, there is always constant change occurring,” says Melanie. “Most people either don't notice it or they resist it. So it’s about really pushing people to their boundaries and forcing them to take a look at the fact that we need to be flexible. I'm glad that people are paying attention more. I'm glad that people are engaged more. I'm excited for people to be challenged a little bit in their thinking. If people allow it to be, this can be a really powerful time for everyone. If we begin to focus on purpose and meaning, we recognize we have more choices about how we think feel and do.”

Melanie is the co-editor of the new anthology Embodied Resilience Through Yoga: 30 Mindful Essays About Finding Empowerment After Addiction, Trauma, Grief, and Loss. Her work blends yoga mindfulness and meditation practices.

