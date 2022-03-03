MIP Diagnostics appoints Mike Evans to Chairman of the Board
MIP Diagnostics Ltd. has announced that Jim Reid is retiring from his position as Chairman of the board, and the company has appointed Mike Evans, to the role.BEDFORD, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIP Diagnostics Ltd. has today announced that Jim Reid is retiring from his position as Chairman of the board, and the company has appointed Mike Evans, a seasoned Chair / Non-Executive to the role.
MIP Diagnostics has announced that Jim Reid has resigned from his position as Chairman to move closer to a position of retirement. This follows significant progress under Jim’s Chairmanship since his appointment in November 2016 and very successful investment rounds over the past two years, including a second tranche more than £2M oversubscribed which was recently announced. With the industrialisation and commercialisation of the nanoMIP technology well underway, the company is strongly positioned to accelerate its growth.
The company has appointed Dr. Michael Evans, a seasoned Chair / Non-Executive with a successful track record in Life Science and In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), as its new Chairman. Mike was formerly CEO of Oxford Gene Technology (“OGT”) for 13 years, where he led the company’s transformation from a licensing-led business model to a highly successful genomic products business before its sale to Sysmex Corporation in 2017. Before joining OGT, Mike held a number of senior positions at GE Healthcare/Amersham Biosciences, including Executive Vice President, Marketing and Strategy and Executive Vice President, Corporate Development. Mike previously served as Managing Director, Fine Chemicals at Ascot plc. Mike has also held several non-executive directorships and was Chairman of TAP Biosystems Group plc until its sale to Sartorius Stedim Biotech. Mike obtained a BA, MA, and DPhil in Biochemistry from Oxford University. Mike currently holds several non-Executive positions including with Fluidic Analytics.
Stephane Argivier, CEO of MIP Diagnostics, said “I would like to thank Jim at a personal level and on behalf of the board, for his support and enormous contribution to the business expansion over the years. I wish him all the best as he reduces his professional commitments.”
He added, “I am very pleased to welcome Mike Evans as our new Chairman. Mike’s long history of leadership in IVD and Life Science coupled with a wealth of experience in driving success with innovative technologies, makes him an ideal person to succeed Jim. The rest of the Board, the Executive team and I look forward to working with Mike to deliver our ambitious plans and make nanoMIPs an established mainstream technology enabling advances in IVD and Life Sciences.”
Jim Reid, departing Chairman said “After almost six years as Chairman, with a strong Executive team in place, it is the right time for me to step down. Mike has deep experience of innovative Life Science and IVD companies and is an outstanding choice to succeed me. MIP Diagnostics is a future leader in affinity reagents, and it has been a privilege to serve as its chairman.”
Mike Evans, Chairman said “I am delighted to be joining MIP Diagnostics and look forward to working with Stephane, the Executive team and the Board to develop the company based on its unique nanoMIP technology.”
Keli Stockbridge
MIP Diagnostics
+441234589725 ext.
keli.stockbridge@mip-dx.com