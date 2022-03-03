"R" Display No Longer Printed on Health Cards

CANADA, March 3 - Released on March 2, 2022

Effective March 1, 2022, the "R" display indicating "Registered Indian" will no longer be printed on Saskatchewan health cards. Note that this information is not required to obtain health care services in the province.

Prior to March 1, an "R" was automatically printed on the health services card when individuals applying for a card self-declared as Registered Indians.

“Making the decision to remove the “R” from Saskatchewan Health Cards by the Province of Saskatchewan is a great day for Indigenous people," Saskatoon Tribal Council Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said. "This is a positive step toward reconciliation. We look forward to continuing to work together to improve the lives of Indigenous peoples, so we can all have a quality of life.”

Individuals will still have the option to self-declare as Registered Indians when applying for a health services card to inform government programs that support First Nations peoples, but it will not be displayed on the card.

People with an "R" on their health card who wish to have it removed can request a new card at no cost. Options to request a new card can be found on eHealth's website.

