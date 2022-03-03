Hospital Gowns Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Analysis Report 2021-2026

Hospital Gowns Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hospital Gowns Market:Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” The hospital gowns market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

A hospital gown is a long, loose garment worn by healthcare professionals and patients in diagnostic labs, clinics, and hospitals. It is made from soft fabrics and hypoallergic materials that possess the properties of high barrier effect, low particle release rate, high purity, and tensile strength. It protects against infections and minimizes the risk of contamination and microbial and fungal transmission. Nowadays, hospital gowns are designed with snaps on sleeves and shoulders that can easily be removed without generatingpressure on arms.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Hospital Gowns Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) caused by fungal, viral, and bacterial pathogens represents one of the key factors influencing the market positively. In addition to this, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the globe is significantly catalyzing the demand for high-quality hospital gowns in healthcare centers. Moreover, the implementation of various government policies that encourage the safety of medical professionals and patients, along with developments in the healthcare infrastructure, is expected to propel the market growth.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-gowns-market/requestsample

Hospital Gowns Market2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, Ameripride Services Inc. (Aramark), Angelica Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Hartmann AG, Kimberly-Clark Health Care, Lohmann & Rauscher, Medline Industries Inc., Priontex, Stryker Corporation and Standard Textile Co. Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, risk type and usability.

Breakup by Type:

Surgical Gowns

Non-Surgical Gowns

Patient Gowns

Breakup by Risk Type:

Minimal

Low

Moderate

High

Breakup by Usability:

Disposable

Reusable

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3toQCK6

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.



Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Spine Biologics Market 2021-2026: https://on.mktw.net/3CgXbSX

Orthobiologics Market Report 2021-26: https://on.mktw.net/34c68jY

Enteric Softgel Capsules Market Report 2021-26: https://on.mktw.net/3MmBwgH

Fractional Flow Reserve Market 2021-26: https://on.mktw.net/35Nol7C

Renal Denervation Systems Market Report 2021-26: https://on.mktw.net/35jFQgk

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market 2021-2026: https://on.mktw.net/3Ki8jC1

Eubiotics Market Report 2021-26: https://on.mktw.net/3tj2WeE

Hydroxychloroquine Market Report 2021-26: https://on.mktw.net/36NwbPc

Facial Injectables Market Research Report 2021-26: https://on.mktw.net/3hCP4GV

Companion Diagnostics Market 2021-2026: https://on.mktw.net/3sAC9vs

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

