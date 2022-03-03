Global Coin Sorter Market is Expected to Reach $8.41 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Rise in demand for automated cash handling products and surge in demand for technologically advanced self-service machines drive the growth of the global coin sorter market. Huge disruptions in the supply chain impacted the global coin sorter market negatively, especially during the initial period. Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global coin sorter market was estimated at $3.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $8.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Rise in demand for automated cash handling products and surge in demand for technologically advanced self-service machines drive the growth of the global coin sorter market. On the other hand, growing penetration of smartphone applications for digital transactions impede the growth to some extent. However, the developing countries across Asia-Pacific and LAMEA possess high potential for expansion of the retail industry, which in turn is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

Huge disruptions in the supply chain impacted the global coin sorter market negatively, especially during the initial period.

Consumer demand was also significantly declined as the majority of business organizations were then keener on removing non-essential outlays from their budgets.

However, the market is anticipated to revive soon.

The global coin sorter market is analyzed across type and region.

Based on type, the small size coin sorter machine segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The large size coin sorter machine segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.7% throughout the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the global coin sorter market report include Giesecke & Devrient, Glory Global Solutions Limited, Laurel, Baija Baiter, Royal Sovereign, Cummins Allison, Suzhou Ribao Technology Co., Ltd., BCash, CT Coin, and De La Rue Plc. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

