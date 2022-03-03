Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size [2022-2028] | is Expected to Reach USD 13180 Million, with 8.3% CAGR | Market Share, Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players, Segmentation, Mergers & Acquisitions and Forecast Research | Market Reports World

global Digital OOH (DOOH) market size is projected to reach US$ 13180 million by 2028, from US$ 7317.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2022-2028.

Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market 2022 research report represents a detailed overview of the current market situation and forecast till 2028. Further, this report gives Digital OOH (DOOH) Market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, government policy, market dynamics, cost structure, and competitive landscape. The research report also includes the present market and its growth potentials in the given period of forecast.

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Digital OOH (DOOH) market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Covid-19 Impact On Digital OOH (DOOH) Industry:

The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the Digital OOH (DOOH) Market. With the industries. Major companies have suspended their operations in different locations due to the lockdown and social distancing norms. Post pandemic, the industry expects a lot of requirements and demand owing to the rapid urbanization and growing need for wise use of area present.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Global Market Conditions and Competitors: - In this report, analysts compile existing research on COVID-19, share key insights, and help the reader to spot new market opportunities related to the pandemic. Topics include product development pipelines, diagnostic testing approaches, vaccine development programs, regulatory approvals, and much more.

About Digital OOH (DOOH) Market:

Digital Out of Home or DOOH refers to digital media used for marketing purposes outside of the home. This excludes TV advertising and radio advertising, but includes digital signage.

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players.

The Major Key Players Listed in Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Report are:

JCDecaux

Clear Channel Outdoor

Focus Media

Stroer

Lamar Advertising

Outfront Media

Global (Exterion Media)

oOh!media

APG SGA

Publicis Groupe (Metrobus)

Intersection

Ocean Outdoor

Adams Outdoor Advertising

Capitol Outdoor

Blue Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor

Lightbox OOH Video Network

Captivate Network

Burkhart Advertising

Euromedia Group

Stott Outdoor Advertising

AirMedia

TOM Group

White Horse Group

Phoenix Metropolis Media

Balintimes Hong Kong Media

Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Digital OOH (DOOH) market.

Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Type:

Transit Advertising

Billboard

Street Furniture Advertising

Others

By Application:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Automotive and Transportation

Education

Entertainment

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Utilities

Real Estate

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Digital OOH (DOOH) report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (United States and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and Rest of Asia)

South America (Mexico and Brazil, Rest of Latin America etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of MEA)

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital OOH (DOOH) market?

Which product segment will take the lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

What growth opportunities might arise in the Digital OOH (DOOH) industry in the years to come?

What are the most significant challenges that the Digital OOH (DOOH) market could face in the future?

Who are the leading companies on the Digital OOH (DOOH) market?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the Digital OOH (DOOH) market?

Detailed TOC of Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Report 2022

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Digital OOH (DOOH) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Digital OOH (DOOH) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

Continued….

