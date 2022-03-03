In-Mold Labels Market Latest Advancements, Trends And Huge Business Opportunities 2022 To 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing consumer awareness of sustainable labels and their pace of adoption is one of the most important factors leading to increased demand.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The In-Mold Labels market size is expected to grow from USD 3.25 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.34 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7%. Due to innovative developments in the industrial sector, growth in the food and beverage industry and increased demand for eco - friendly and high - performance labels, the market for in - mold labels is growing.

Increasing consumer awareness of sustainable labels and their pace of adoption is one of the most important factors leading to increased demand for in-mold labels, especially in the emerging regions of Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

There are certain market factors that impede this industry's growth. Lack of awareness of various forms of labeling is set to reduce the demand for label. Manufacturers in this market face significant challenges in terms of different environmental mandates in terms of printing on labels across different regions and increasing raw material costs.

The significant players in the market are:

Fuji Seal International (Japan), Huhtamaki Group (Finland), Coveris Holding (U.S.), CCL Industries (Canada), Constantia Flexibles GmbH (Austria), Cenveo Inc. (U.S.), and Multicolor Corporation (U.S.)

Further key findings from the report suggest

-Polypropylene had the largest market share in volume and value on the basis of material in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.67%. Due to its effective moisture resistant properties, it has become an essential labeling material. It is used to label various consumer and industrial products, such as food, barcode labels and retail labels, in-mold.

-Injection molding technology was, in terms of volume and value, the most widely used production process for in-mold labels among other technologies. -Most in-mold labels are used in injection molding applications because they help the labels to have a three-dimensional effect on various products such as food and beverages, cosmetics and automotive parts.

-Flexographic printing is expected to hold the largest market share based on printing technology during the forecast period with revenue of USD 1.01 Billion in 2028. This printing technology makes it easier to mold different types of polymers on a wide range of porous and non-porous surfaces.

-North America is projected to grow at the highest rate between 2019 and 2028 at a CAGR of 8.21%, owing to the presence of key market players and changing government policies on sustainable labels, which have affected the performance of the market for in - mold labels.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Market on the basis of type, application-type, deployment, industry, organization and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl chloride

ABS resins

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyvinylidene Chloride

Polycarbonate

Synthetic Papers

Others

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Extrusion Blow-Molding Process

Injection Molding Process

Thermoforming

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Personal Care

Consumer Durables

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Medical and Laboratory

Paints

Others

Printing Technologies (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Flexographic Printing

Offset Printing

Gravure Printing

Digital Printing

Others

Printing Inks (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

UV Curable Inks

Thermal Cured Inks

Water-Soluble Inks

High Melt-Resistant Inks

Others

Key Questions Answered in this Research Study:

What is the global production, production value and consumption value?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the market? How are their operating situation?

What are the types and applications of market?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment?

What will be the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?

