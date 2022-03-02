Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,539 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Reappoints Brown To Webb County-City Of Laredo Regional Mobility Authority

TEXAS, March 2 - March 2, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jed Alton Brown as presiding officer of the Webb County-City of Laredo Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2024. The regional mobility authority is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that serve Webb County and the City of Laredo.

Jed Alton Brown of Laredo is President of The Brownstone Group, Inc., where he is a real estate developer and general contractor for multi-family housing properties. He previously volunteered his time as a board leader and coach for multiple youth sports teams across local leagues, and he is currently an active private pilot and holds a real estate broker’s license. He previously served on the Webb County Appraisal Review Board for three terms. Brown received a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from The University of Texas at Austin.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Reappoints Brown To Webb County-City Of Laredo Regional Mobility Authority

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.