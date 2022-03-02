Governor Abbott Announces Bryan Designated As Music Friendly Community

TEXAS, March 2 - March 2, 2022 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Bryan, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.

"With support from the Texas Music Office, the music industry in Texas created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity in the pre-pandemic year of 2019," said Governor Abbott. "Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth. I congratulate the City of Bryan on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to amplifying their continued success."

"Congratulations to the City of Bryan on this well-deserved designation," said Representative Kyle Kacal. "Music is a universal language and can only build upon the success of our community while boosting our local economy."

"Congratulations to the City of Bryan for their recognition as a Music Friendly Community," said Representative John Raney. "This acknowledgement from the Texas Music Office is truly an honor and I look forward to watching Bryan continue to flourish with this distinction."

"I am pleased that the City of Bryan has been named a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office," said Senator Charles Schwertner. "This designation will be another great recognition of the city's vibrant downtown area and businesses and will help further music education. I look forward to seeing all the ways the city utilizes this designation to enhance the music industry and Texas musicians."

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation to Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Grand Stafford Theater at 7:30 pm. Following the certification ceremony cohosted by TMO and the City of Bryan, a free concert featuring the Mark Daniel Band and up-and-coming country artist, Brandon Hodde, will commence at 8 pm. Doors open at 7 pm.

"Music binds friends and strangers together, punches at our guttural instincts while simultaneously touching our soul," said Mayor Nelson. "It’s also the glue connecting Downtown Bryan’s designated cultural district, Lake Walk and Midtown, with residents, businesses, and visitors. Thank you, Governor Abbott, for officially designating the City of Bryan to be a Music Friendly Community, and a special thanks to all involved in helping the City of Bryan achieve this special cultural designation."

"Don't miss out on this exciting night as we further grow the city of Bryan as a premier music destination for all artists across the state of Texas and the United States," said Jose Quintana, President of AdventGX Corporation. Quintana and AdventGX have worked closely with the City of Bryan to help the city achieve the Music Friendly Community designation.

For more information on the concert, visit https://grandstaffordtheater.com

For media inquiries, contact Kristen Waggener, Communications and Marketing Director, City of Bryan, kwaggener@bryantx.gov, (979) 209-5141

Bryan joins 30 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation, joining Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington, Brenham, Dripping Springs, Round Rock, El Paso, Odessa, Vidor, Grand Prairie, Port Aransas, San Marcos, and Dallas. Houston is currently working through the certification process.

About the Texas Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities