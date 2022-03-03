Construction Elastomers Market Demand Builds With Increasing Want For Sustainable Buildings

Construction Elastomers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Construction Elastomers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the demand for sustainable buildings is expected to be a construction elastomers market drivers in the forecast period. One of the construction elastomers market trends is the goal of sustainable construction which is to reduce the industry's environmental effect by implementing sustainable development methods, increasing energy efficiency, and adopting green technologies. Construction elastomers are environmentally benign, renewable, and secure to use for both residential and non-residential purposes. For instance, according to a survey conducted by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and the World Built Environment Forum in 2021, 55% of respondents said demand for buildings considered ‘green’ or ‘sustainable’ had risen. In addition, Europe saw the greatest increase in demand, with 69% of respondents reporting higher demand. Even in the Middle East and Africa, where demand growth was the slowest, 39% of respondents said demand had increased. According to the construction elastomers market global forecast, this will create a significant demand for the construction elastomers and thus will aid the growth of the market.

The increase in investments by key players in the R&D of elastomers processing to improve its properties and development of the new product is a major trend in the construction elastomer market. Global construction elastomers industry insights include major companies are focused on investing in research and development to meet customer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in January 2020, Mallard Creek Polymers, a US-based producer of styrene acrylic emulsion polymers to the elastomeric roof coatings market launched Rovene 6120, an all-acrylic emulsion polymer for highly durable elastomeric roof coatings adhering to ASTM D 6083. In the same year, MCP acquired third-party confirmation that Rovene 6120 can be prepared to fulfill or surpass ASTM D6083, the Standard Specification for Liquid Applied Acrylic Coating Employed in Roofing.

Read more on the Global Construction Elastomers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-elastomers-global-market-report

The global construction elastomers market size is expected to grow from $4.75 billion in 2021 to $5.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The construction elastomer market is expected to reach $6.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Major players covered in the global construction elastomers industry are The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, SIBUR, Teknor Apex Company, Dynasol Elastomers, Kraton Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation and Lanxess Ag.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the construction elastomers market in 2021. North America was the second-largest market in the construction elastomers market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global construction elastomers market report is segmented by type into thermoset, thermoplastic, by chemistry into styrene block copolymers (SBCs), thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU), styrene-butadiene (SBR), ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), natural rubber, acrylic elastomer (ACM), butyl elastomer (IIR), others, by application into residential, non-residential, civil engineering.

Construction Elastomers Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), By Chemistry (Styrene Block Copolymers (Sbcs), Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (Tpu), Styrene-Butadiene (Sbr), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm), Natural Rubber, Acrylic Elastomer (Acm), Butyl Elastomer (Iir)), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Civil Engineering) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a construction elastomers market overview, forecast construction elastomers market size and growth for the whole market, construction elastomers market segments, geographies, construction elastomers market trends, construction elastomers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and construction elastomers market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Construction Elastomers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5624&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Construction Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Buildings Construction, Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction, Specialty Trade Contractors, Land Planning And Development), By End User (Private, Public) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-global-market-report

Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), By End-User Application (Appliances, Automotive, Architectural, Furniture, Agriculture, Construction, & Earthmoving Equipment (ACE), General Industrial), By Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/powder-coatings-global-market-report

Insulating Glass Window Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Vacuum Insulating Glass (VIG), Gas Filled Insulating Glass, Air Filled Insulating Glass), By Sealant Type (Silicone, Polysulfide, Hot melt butyl, Polyurethane), By Spacer Type (Thermoplastic, Aluminum Box, Galvanized Steel, Intercept, Stainless Steel Box), By End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insulating-glass-window-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/