Male Toiletries Market Players Strengthen Their Positions With Multifunctional High Performance Product Development

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of high-performance and multifunctional products is gaining popularity in the market. Male toiletries global industry trends include major players are focused on developing high-performance and multifunctional products to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in September 2021, CavinKare, an India-based consumer goods company launched BIKER's brand. To meet the needs of the urban male, the company launched beard oil, beard cream, 2-in-1 shampoo conditioners, and shower gel under the BIKER'S brand. The brand will offer head-to-toe treatments for all the problems caused by long commutes and stress, owing to men's strong interest in personal grooming products. The products are supplemented with the richness of substances such as Moringa leaves, Aloe Vera, and others, and they provide comprehensive treatment and sustenance.

In June 2020, Marico, an India-based consumer goods company acquired Beardo for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Marico intends to increase its product portfolio and learn about new business models. Beardo is an India-based men’s grooming brand that sells soaps, beard waxes, beard oils and other products for men’s facial hair.

The global male toiletries market size is expected to grow from $23.30 billion in 2021 to $24.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the male toiletries market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global male toiletries market share is expected to reach $28.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Major players covered in the global male toiletries market are Beiersdorf AG, L’Oréal SA, Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), Shiseido Company, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Coty Inc., Molton Brown Limited, Vi-john Group, Unilever PLC, Edgewell Personal Care, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Natura & Co., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson, The Hut.com Ltd., and Brickell Men's Products.

TBRC’s global male toiletries market analysis report is segmented by product into deodorants, haircare products, skincare products, shower products, by type into mass products, premium products, by distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacies, specialty stores, departmental stores, others.

