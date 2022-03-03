Government Adoption Of Biometrics Contributes To Fingerprint Sensor Market Growth

Fingerprint Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high adoption of biometrics by governments is significantly contributing to the growth of the fingerprint sensor market. In offices, fingerprint sensors are crucial for biometric identification and attendance monitoring. Governments across the world are now adopting fingerprint sensors into their use. For instance, according to the Biometric Update, a US-based online source that provides information about the global biometrics sector, police units in the UK have adopted mobile fingerprint scanners to use on the streets. This will help the police to fetch the identity of the suspect within 60 seconds if the fingerprint matches the fingerprints that are already in police databases. The INK Biometrics mobile biometric solution will be used with crossmatch fingerprint sensor device. According to the fingerprint sensor global market forecast, the high adoption of biometrics by governments is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The global fingerprint sensor market size is expected to grow from $4.03 billion in 2021 to $4.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global fingerprint sensors industry share is expected to reach $9.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.3%.

Fingerprint sensor market trends include technological advancements. Major companies operating in the fingerprint sensor sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in February 2019, Fingerprint Cards, a Sweden-based biometric company has launched its first optical fingerprint sensor FPC1610 based on optical technology. This sensor would be placed inside the display of the smartphone. The new FPC1610 sensor has better image quality, which leads to improved biometric functionality, and it has a very thin form aspect, allowing it to be put between the battery and the display.

Major players covered in the global fingerprint sensor industry are Cogent Systems Inc., Anviz Global, Apple Inc., Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Idex Biometrics ASA, NEC Corporation, NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Synaptics Incorporated, BIO-key International, Crucialtec, Hid Global Corporation, M2SYS Technology, Novatek Microelectronics and Secugen Corporation.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the fingerprint sensor market in 2021. The regions covered in the fingerprint sensors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global fingerprint sensor market report is segmented by type into area and touch sensors, swipe sensors, by technology into capacitive, optical, thermal, ultrasonic, by sensor technology into 2D, 3D, by application into consumer electronics, government and law enforcement, military, defense, and aerospace, travel and immigration, banking and finance, commercial, healthcare, smart homes, others.

