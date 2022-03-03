Smart Home Security Market Manufacturers Integrate AI For Enhanced Safety Features

Smart Home Security Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart home security systems manufacturers are increasingly integrating technologies with visual recognition based on AI (Artificial Intelligence) in security devices. AI is developing to a new stage where the security confirmation and authentication will be processed from face and visual recognition. Home security systems such as consumer video cameras are integrated with AI technology with a new security validation framework to enhance safety and security through facial recognition, fingerprints and voice recognition. AI is proposed to be applied in smart alarms to create databases of all incoming alerts, which then could be analyzed to predict false alarms. For instance, SimCam Lab, a home security and automation system provider, presented the SimCam home security and home automation camera that utilizes AI "SimCam Alloy" for recognizing faces and monitoring pets, objects and others.

The global smart home security market size is expected to grow from $2.69 billion in 2021 to $3.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. The change in the smart home security market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The global smart home security market share is expected to reach $6.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.1%.

The smart home security market is driven by increasing crime rates across the globe. With the increasing crime rates, the consumers are increasingly focusing on safety and security systems especially in residential areas. Smart home devices such as smart alarms, smart cameras, and smart lockers are being preferred by the households to be more safe and secure, boosting smart home security global market opportunities. According to home burglary statistics, 88% of all burglaries are residential in nature and there is 300% possibility of theft in homes without security systems. According to a NCRB’s 2019 crime statistics, in 2019, 1,833 violent crimes were registered in the Himachal.

In September 2021, Security Alarm Corporation (SAC), a commercial and residential systems integration company, acquired Alert Alarm Systems Plus, Inc. (AASP) of Sarasota FL. The goal behind this acquisition is to expand the Gulf Coast and AASP market of the company. Alert Alarm Systems Plus, Inc. company offers security control equipment and monitoring services.

Major players covered in the global smart home security market are ADT, Amazon, Honeywell International, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Frontpoint Security Solutions, Ring, Samsung, Vivint Smart Home Security, Simpli Safe, Robert Bosch, Protect America, Alphabet, Apple, Comcast, Netgear, Skybell Technologies, Alarm.com, Canary connect, AT&T, August Home, Google, Butterfleye, Tyco security products, Livewatch security, G4S, Cocoon labs, Legrand and Ingersoll Rand.

TBRC’s global smart home security market analysis report is segmented by product into smart alarms, smart camera and monitoring system, smart locks and sensors, smart detectors, by application into independent homes, apartments, condominiums, by component into hardware, software, service.

