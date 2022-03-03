Thin Wall Packaging Market Size Expected To Reach USD 61.32 Billion By 2026 Says Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The rising demand for packaged food and increase in customer-friendly and lightweight packaging are driving the growth of the market.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global thin wall packaging market is forecast to reach USD 61.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Thin wall packaging solution helps protect goods from physical damage and contamination during freight. Rising demand for pre-packaged food is driving the market for thin wall packaging. Thin wall packaging technology is used mainly to protect goods from contamination from an external source. It also protects the content from physical damage as well.

Increase in demand for thin wall packaging products in the food and beverage industry is also propelling the market demand. Growing urban population, increase in disposable income, and change in lifestyle are boosting the market. The need for packaged food has augmented among the consumers, owing to their lightweight feature, cost-effective, and customer-friendly packaging.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study:

Amcor, Reynolds Group Holdings, Berry Global Group, RPC Group PLC, Silgan Holdings, Paccor GmbH, Ilip SRL, Mold-Tek Packaging, Greiner Packaging International, and Double H Plastics, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

-Polypropylene (PP) held a market share of 26.3% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

-Propylene's unique properties and ability to adapt to different fabrication techniques make invaluable material for a wide range of uses. Another valuable characteristic is polypropylene’s ability to function as both a plastic material and as a fiber.

-Thin wall packaging material like Jars is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. High demand from food packaging industry such as confectionaries, bakery items, ketchup, and mayonnaise as well as personal care, cosmetics packaging products, and medicines is also expected to propel the growth of the market.

-Injection Molding held a larger market share of 59.7% in the year 2018. This process is popular for thin wall packaging as they are accurate, fast, efficient, flexible, and cost-effective. Molded parts are produced with high-quality surface finishes, so no further processing is needed.

-The food industry is forecasted to hold the largest market share of 37.8% in the year 2026. Increase in demand for single-serve and portion control products, concern for the environment, and growing consumption of packaged food are augmenting the growth of the market in the food industry.

-The Asia Pacific region dominated the market for thin wall packaging with a market share of 31.9% in the year 2018. The region is expected to grow due to the rapid industrialization, proliferation of e-commerce industry, and an increase in disposable income of the middle class.

-RPC Superfos in November 2017, inaugurated a spoon-in-the-lid innovative solution for desserts, yogurts, and other dairy products. This lid is beneficial for eat on-the-go customers.

Focal Points of the Global Thin Wall Packaging Market Report:

-Market Coverage: This section of the report covers significant details on the key manufacturers, vital market segments, product innovation scope, and the forecast years. Additionally, it describes in detail the range of the product and the global Thin Wall Packaging market segmentation based on product type and application spectrum.

-Executive Summary: In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length.

-Regional Analysis: The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market

-Competitive Landscape: The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Thin Wall Packaging industry.

-Manufacturers’ portfolios: This section includes detailed information regarding the product portfolio of each local and global manufacturer, their strengths and weaknesses, product profiles, production value and capacity, and other vital information.

Why should buy this report?

Provides in depth research analysis of the overall Thin Wall Packaging market. which can help save time for start-up businesses related to the Thin Wall Packaging Market.

The Thin Wall Packaging markets latest news, forecast analysis as well as the key competitors of the market are easily available with all the necessary information.

The Thin Wall Packaging report comprises of graphs, pie charts and other representations that can help the reader understand the information at a glance.

Through the Thin Wall Packaging report the manufacturers can understand the consumer behavior, business segments as well as sell products-based information provided.

COVID-19 impact on the market and industry as well as the recovery analysis.

