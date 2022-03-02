Submit Release
Lithuania to donate over 444,000 doses of vaccine to Bangladesh

LITHUANIA, March 2 - In consideration of the request for assistance by the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, and to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 and its consequences, the Government has adopted a decision to provide up to 444,600 doses of Comirnaty vaccine (manufactured by Pfizer) in humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh.

Lithuania has already donated vaccine doses to Ukraine, Latvia, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, Tajikistan, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Lithuania will continue to contribute, bilaterally and through the COVAX Facility, to the Team Europe initiative of the EU’s global efforts to manage the pandemic.

