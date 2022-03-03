Plastic Caps and Closures Market Revenue Data Historic And Forecast Analysis by 2026

Reports And Data

The rise in demand for bottled drinks and beverages, increasing focus on product security and safety

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plastic caps and closures market is forecast to reach USD 58.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A combination of different market factors are supporting the growth of the market. One of the mentionable factor in this context is expanding the beverages industry and increasing market competition among industry players. The elevated competition among market players has resulted in an increasing emphasis on branding and product differentiation among packaged water and drinks manufacturers. As a result of the growing focus on branding and product differentiation, there is an increased demand for plastic caps and closures with different colors and altered company logo, which in turn propells the market growth.

The increasing emphasis on health and hygiene has also resulted in the growth of the toiletries industry. The expansion of the toiletries industry is propelling the demand for plastic closures and caps. Different initiatives taken by the market players is another mentionable factor. As an instance, Klöckner Pentaplast Group had entered into a marketing alliance with Berry Plastics Group, Inc., a market player of plastic closures and caps. Such initiatives taken by industry players helps in supporting the expansion of the market.

Competitive Outlook:

This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global Ready Meal Packaging Suppliers market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant. The report further emphasizes the developmental strategies undertaken by these companies, including product innovation, new product launches, and technological upgradation. Moreover, the report studies the notable business events observed in this industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals, and brand promotions.

Amcor, Berry Global, Silgan Holdings, Crown Holdings, Bericap, RPC Group, Closure Systems International, Aptar Group, O.Berk Company, LLC and Coral Products.

Further key findings from the report suggest

-The plastic caps and closures market held a market share of USD 41.17 Billion in the year 2018 with a growth rate of 4.4% during the forecast period.

-In regards to Product type, the Screw-On Caps segment yielded the highest revenue of USD 20.58 Billion in 2018 with the fastest growth rate of 5.0% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Screw-On Caps segment is the result of its extensive use in different industries because of its traits like lightweight, cost-effective, user-friendly, can be tamper-evident and provides with enhanced security to the product within the bottle.

-In context to Raw Materials, the HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.1% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 22.2% of the market by 2026. The growth rate experienced by the HDPE segment is attributed to rising awareness about environmental hazards associated with disposed plastics and recyclability of HDPE, which contributes to its increasing popularity.

-In context of End-use, the Foods and Beverages segment holds the largest market share of 51.0% in 2018 with the second-highest growth rate of 4.6% during the forecast period. The market share occupied by the Foods and Beverages segment is the result of the continuous expansion of the beverage industry and the increasing demand for online food delivery sector.

-In regards to region, North America holds the second-largest market share of 23.0% in 2018 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Lifestyle changes, the increasing popularity of retail shelf packaging, and rising demand for on-the-go foods are some of the contributing factors for the market share occupied by this region.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Ready Meal Packaging Suppliers Report:

-Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

-The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Ready Meal Packaging Suppliers Market

-Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

-In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

-Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Ready Meal Packaging Suppliers Market

Why should buy this report?

Provides in depth research analysis of the overall Plastic Caps and Closures market. which can help save time for start-up businesses related to the Plastic Caps and Closures Market.

The Plastic Caps and Closures markets latest news, forecast analysis as well as the key competitors of the market are easily available with all the necessary information.

The Plastic Caps and Closures report comprises of graphs, pie charts and other representations that can help the reader understand the information at a glance.

Through the Plastic Caps and Closures report the manufacturers can understand the consumer behavior, business segments as well as sell products-based information provided.

COVID-19 impact on the market and industry as well as the recovery analysis.

