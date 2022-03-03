US-127 bridge deck improvements over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Jackson begin Monday

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close one lane of US-127 in each direction over the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Jackson for bridge deck rebuilding.

County: Jackson

Highway: US-127

Closest city: Jackson

Start date: 7 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022

Completion date: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Traffic restrictions: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Safety benefit: Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.