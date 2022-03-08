Ticketebo becomes Carbon Negative and delivers Green Ticketing initiatives
Australian & UK Ticketing provider Ticketebo, announces the business, & all its products & services are now Carbon Negative, & launches Trees For Change program
We are fully committed to ensuring that our business and products will have no impact on the environment, while our new Trees for Change program ensures that we positively benefit the environment now.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian and UK based Ticketing provider Ticketebo, has announced that the business, and all its products and services (including every ticket sold), is now Carbon Negative^.
— Oliver Hinton
In addition, the company has also launched its Trees for Change Program. This new program actively encourages and incentivises Event Patrons to go paperless when buying their tickets. In return, for every paperless ticket order sent via SMS, Ticketebo and the Event Organiser will plant up to 3 trees in independently verified reforestation projects across the world.
“We are fully committed to ensuring that our business and products will have no impact on the environment, while our new Trees for Change program ensures that we positively benefit the environment now” says Oliver Hinton, Managing Director of Ticketebo UK and Australia.
Event Ticketing historically has a negative environmental impact due to resources required to produce the traditional single use paper ticket. In addition, the Events sector falls short environmentally with noted carbon footprints derived from travel, accommodation, transport, water usage, single use plastics, packaging, and much more.
Ticketebo’s UK Director James Osmond notes: “We know that minimising the impact on the environment is the responsibility of every business today. We are proud to have achieved the milestone of becoming Carbon Negative, and we will continue our focus on reducing our footprint to attain Carbon Net Zero status by 2030 or sooner.”
Osmond continues: “And while event organisers look at how they can reduce their event's carbon footprint - knowing that all their ticketing through Ticketebo is fully carbon negative, and that they can contribute positively and easily to recognised Reforestation Projects, is a great step for organisers - which they are excited by.”
Trees for Change, is a program facilitated by Ecologi.com - who since 2019 has planted 35 million trees globally on behalf of individuals and businesses. Ticketebo’s Trees for Change program, ensures that for every paperless SMS ticket purchased through its platform, a tree is planted. Each patron is provided details of the tree they have funded, the project they have supported, and can follow its progress over time. Event organisers are invited to join in and match the number of trees planted by their patrons, and Ticketebo matches the organiser’s pledge, meaning that up to 3 trees can be planted for every paperless SMS ticket purchased.
“In a few short weeks since our Trees For Change program was launched,” Hinton comments, “through the support of our Australian and UK patrons and event organisers - we have already funded the planting of over fifteen thousand trees. We are excited that by working together with our Patrons and Organisers, we can make a positive difference to supporting our planet.”
// END
Ticketebo’s Carbon Negative Credentials:
To become Carbon Negative, a company or individual must reduce its carbon footprint to less than neutral, in other words it must remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it creates. This is a step beyond being Carbon Neutral.
In order to be able to claim the status of carbon negative, Ticketebo engaged the services of leading Carbon Advisory Specialists Carbon Neutral Pty Ltd to independently audit, measure and verify all aspects of Ticketebo’s current carbon footprint (such as carbon created through cars driven by the staff on their daily commute, waste produced, software and hardware in use by the company, quantities and mixes of energy use in our offices and home offices - through to how many tickets and invoices have been sold and printed). From this audit, a calculation is made to determine how many tonnes of Carbon have been produced by the company and its services.
Ticketebo then offset all carbon produced, and in addition purchased two tonnes of carbon credits for every one tonne of carbon emissions resulting from all event tickets sold – thus becoming Carbon Negative.
Carbon Credits are purchased in the Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve Project in Indonesia – one of the most highly regarded and accredited biodiversity projects in the world.
For more info visit: https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/carbon-neutral-ticketing
Ticketebo’s tree planting program, Tree’s for Change, is in addition to being Carbon Negative. Ticketebo does not count its tree planting program towards its Carbon Negative calculations.
About Ticketebo:
Based in Melbourne Australia and Manchester UK, Ticketebo is a leading Event Ticketing platform delivering comprehensive online and onsite ticketing solutions for thousands of event organisers each year. Launched in 2013, Ticketebo delivers full service ticketing, combined with some of the lowest ticketing fees available in the industry.
More Information:
Ticketebo’s Green ticketing overview: https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/green-online-ticketing-for-events
Ticketebo’s Carbon Neutral credentials: https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/carbon-neutral-ticketing
Ticketebo’s Trees for Change program: https://www.ticketebo.com.au/trees-for-change-ticketing
For more information on Ticketebo’s ticketing solutions, visit
www.ticketebo.com.au or www.ticketebo.co.uk
Media Contacts:
1. Oliver Hinton, Managing Director AU & UK
Tel: +61 (0)3 9005 7750
oliver.hinton@ticketebo.com.au
2. James Osmond, Director UK
james.osmond@ticketebo.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)1617 680 580
Oliver Hinton
Ticketebo
+61 3 9005 7750
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other