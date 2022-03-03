Submit Release
Domestic Assault/ VSP-Rutland Vermont.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4001005

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle                          

STATION: Rutland Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 03/02/2022 at approximately 2104 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tinmouth Road, Danby VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Lynn Lawson                                          

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance in the Town of Danby, Vermont.

Upon arrival, Troopers determined Lynn Lawson (59) had assaulted a household member during an argument. Lawson was transported to the Rutland Barracks and subsequently released on a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time to answer to the charges of domestic assault.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/03/2022  at 12:30 PM         

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

