Domestic Assault/ VSP-Rutland Vermont.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4001005

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 03/02/2022 at approximately 2104 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tinmouth Road, Danby VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Lynn Lawson

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance in the Town of Danby, Vermont.

Upon arrival, Troopers determined Lynn Lawson (59) had assaulted a household member during an argument. Lawson was transported to the Rutland Barracks and subsequently released on a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time to answer to the charges of domestic assault.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/03/2022 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.