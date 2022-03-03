Domestic Assault/ VSP-Rutland Vermont.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4001005
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 03/02/2022 at approximately 2104 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tinmouth Road, Danby VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Lynn Lawson
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance in the Town of Danby, Vermont.
Upon arrival, Troopers determined Lynn Lawson (59) had assaulted a household member during an argument. Lawson was transported to the Rutland Barracks and subsequently released on a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time to answer to the charges of domestic assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/03/2022 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.