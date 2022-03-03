Saffron Market Size, Demand, Top Companies, Growth, Opportunity and Industry Trends 2022-27

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Saffron Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global saffron market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.03% during 2022-2027. Saffron is an aromatic, golden-colored spice derived from the stigmas of the saffron crocus flower. Saffron acts as a natural antioxidant and anti-depressant as it contains crocin, crocetin, safranal and kaempferol, which aids in the treatment of various medical ailments, including asthma, cough, cold, and measles. On account of these properties, saffron is widely utilized in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs, perfumes, dyes and various food products.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global saffron market is majorly being driven by rapid expansion in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, wherein it is used as a key coloring and flavoring agent. In line with this, the increasing health consciousness and rising awareness regarding the health benefits of saffron are further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry is predominantly utilizing saffron to develop medicines for Alzheimer’s, asthma, depression, insomnia, and cancer, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Moreover, saffron possesses dermatological properties, due to which it is widely being used in the cosmetic industry for manufacturing various personal care products. Other factors, including the increasing production of organic and chemical-free saffron and the easy product availability through online and offline retail channels, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Saffron Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the saffron market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Esfedan Trading

Flora Saffron

Gohar Saffron

Grandorco

Great American Spice Company

HEA&CO

Mehr Saffron Company

Rowhani Saffron Co.

Safrante Global Company S.L.U.

Taj Agro International

Tarvand Saffron Co.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global saffron market on the basis of type, form, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Form:

Thread

Powder

Liquid

Breakup by Application:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

