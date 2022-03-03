PSD News Release: THE STATE OF HAWAIʻI SHOWING SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE BY LIGHTING ALOHA TOWER BLUE AND YELLOW

HONOLULU – At the direction of Governor David Ige, the Hawaii Department of Transportation will light Aloha Tower yellow and blue to show support for Ukrainians as they continue to defend their country against Russia.

“The lighting of Aloha Tower in the colors of the Ukrainian flag symbolizes Hawaiʻi’s support for the people of Ukraine. Russia’s ongoing attack on innocent citizens is unconscionable. The State of Hawaiʻi stands with the people of Ukraine in support of their right to democracy and peace,” Gov. Ige said.

Aloha Tower will be lit yellow and blue from Wednesday, March 2, 2022 through Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

